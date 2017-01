Various media outlets reported on a UBC study that found mice deprived of vitamin A in the womb were more likely to develop dementia symptoms later in life.

Weihong Song, the Canada Research Chair in Alzheimer’s disease at UBC, said the research showed that vitamin A deficiency during pregnancy affected brain development.

Stories appeared in the Times of India, Hindustan Times, UPI, CBC, Yahoo, Medical Xpress, and Surrey Now.