Event: Tech spaces get a boost at UBC thanks to new funding Media Advisories

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation will visit the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus on Friday to announce new student spaces in expanded technology-related programs.

The expansion over six years will create two new programs and boost the number of tech spaces for students at UBC Vancouver and UBC Okanagan.

Minister Bailey will be joined by UBC Vancouver President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon.

Date/Time: Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m. PDT

Location: Michael Smith Laboratories, 2185 E Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4 (Directions)

Interviews:

Hon. Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation

Dr. Mark MacLachlan, Dean pro tem, Faculty of Science

Parking: