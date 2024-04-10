UBC experts on latest snowpack report

UBC experts are available to comment on the BC River Forecast Centre’s latest snowpack report, released today, April 10.
The centre analyzes snowpack conditions and evaluates water supply and flood risk in B.C.’s rivers and streams. The latest snowpack report will have the most up-to-date snow and rain measurements that will influence the coming flood and drought season.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of climate change and clearcut logging on flood risk
Dr. Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Wildfires and wildfire management
- Wildfires and flood risk
- Impacts of climate change on forests
Dr. John S. Richardson (he/him)
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 604-822-6586
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Impacts of excess water on slopes
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland