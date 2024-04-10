Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on latest snowpack report Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the BC River Forecast Centre’s latest snowpack report, released today, April 10.

The centre analyzes snowpack conditions and evaluates water supply and flood risk in B.C.’s rivers and streams. The latest snowpack report will have the most up-to-date snow and rain measurements that will influence the coming flood and drought season.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of climate change and clearcut logging on flood risk

Dr. Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfires and wildfire management

Wildfires and flood risk

Impacts of climate change on forests

* Available today from 12-2 p.m. and after 5 p.m.; available Thursday and Friday from 1-2 p.m.

Dr. John S. Richardson (he/him)

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-822-6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English