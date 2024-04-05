Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: How to view the solar eclipse in B.C. Media Advisories

UBC department of physics and astronomy researchers will host a public solar eclipse viewing event outside the UBC Bookstore on April 8, weather permitting, or otherwise, in the UBC Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre lobby.

Members of the public can borrow eclipse-viewing glasses to safely view the eclipse. The event will also feature two solar telescopes, edible pin-hole cameras for children and a live feed of NASA’s eclipse coverage.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun for viewers along a specific path, the path of totality.

Viewers in B.C. are not in the eclipse’s path of totality, which means it will not be safe at any point of the eclipse to look directly at the sun without special protective eyewear. People in B.C. are likely to see a crescent ‘cut out’ move across the sun, from about 10:40 a.m. PT, peaking at 11:40 a.m. and finishing about 12:20 p.m. The maximum ‘bite’ taken out of the sun will be 28 per cent of the solar disk.

If you are a member of the media and would like to attend in-person, please RSVP to: alex.walls@ubc.ca

Event: Solar eclipse public viewing

Date/Time: Monday, Apr. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: UBC Bookstore exterior, 6200 University Blvd., Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4 (map) or if weather is inclement, Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre lobby, 6163 University Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1 (map)

Parking: University Boulevard Lot, 6131 University Blvd., Vancouver, BC V6T 2A1 (map)

Interview opportunities (please contact Alex Walls to arrange):

Drs. Ingrid Stairs and Aaron Boley (in person) will be on hand to explain what is happening during this eclipse and how to view it safely.

Dr. Shandin Pete (by Zoom or phone) will be available to discuss Indigenous astronomy including current and historical Salish astronomical knowledge.

Drs. Jaymie Matthews and Douglas Scott (by Zoom) will be available to discuss viewing the total eclipse in person, in Quebec and Texas, respectively.

Assignment editors: Event starts at 10 a.m., peak eclipse is at 11:30 a.m.

More info: NASA eclipse safety page, NASA page