Ask Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen your questions about going to the Moon Media Advisories

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen will become the first Canadian to venture to the Moon – but first, he’s stopping by UBC (virtually) to answer your lunar questions.

The Outer Space Institute and the UBC department of physics and astronomy will hold a webinar on March 27 from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. PT featuring a 20-minute presentation by Hansen, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut and former fighter pilot, followed by a public question-and-answer period.

Attendees may join the webinar in person on the UBC Vancouver campus or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.

Hansen is one of four crew members for the Artemis II mission, which will send astronauts around the Moon on the first crewed flight of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, no earlier than September 2025. He has lived in a cave underground and on the ocean floor in space mission simulations, and will be the first Canadian to participate in a lunar mission.

Event: Meet Canadian Space Agency and Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen (virtual and hybrid event)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 27, 3.30 p.m.-4.30 p.m. PT

Event website: https://bit.ly/4cp1LA2

Locations:

Online via Zoom

In-person at Math 100, 1984 Mathematics Road, Vancouver BC, V6T 1Z2.

Please register at: https://forms.gle/Sy2wo2wKtTSKeGG38 due to physical and virtual space considerations

Interview opportunities:

Journalists may submit questions for Hansen via the webinar platform as part of the public Q&A period

Dr. Aaron Boley, professor, UBC department of physics and astronomy

Media who wish to interview Jeremy Hansen may contact the Canadian Space Agency’s media relations: medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca

Interview language(s): English (Boley, Hansen), French (Hansen)