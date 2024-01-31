Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: Lunar New Year market at UBC Botanical Garden Media Advisories

The UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year market to celebrate the Year of the Wood Dragon.

This year, the market has expanded to include 40 vendors and four food trucks. Guests can expect family-friendly crafts workshops, as well as a lion dance and kung fu performances.

For Ariel Yu, market organizer at the Botanical Garden, the holiday is a chance to reconnect with family and friends.

“I always look forward to the Lunar New Year festivities,” she says. “I also finally have an excuse to wear red since I don’t typically wear colourful clothes.”

Yu says the UBC Botanical Garden organized the Lunar New Year market for the first time last year because there weren’t any events nearby, especially for local families and students. Most of the existing events are further away in Chinatown or Richmond.

“Our market last year was a success and sold out, so we’re back again, and it’s bigger and better,” she says. “This year’s date is also closer to Valentine’s Day, so the market is a great place for some Valentine’s Day gift shopping.”

Event: UBC Botanical Garden’s Lunar New Year Market

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 3 to 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: UBC Botanical Garden, 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, B.C. V6T 1Z1 (map)

Parking for media: 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver, B.C. V6T 1Z1 (map)

Interview opportunities: Ariel Yu, senior administrative specialist and market organizer, UBC Botanical Garden

Assignment editors: Yu is available for interviews the week before and during the event. Reporters interested in filming on-site should RSVP by emailing luixia.lee@ubc.ca.

Filming opportunities:

Both days: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Calligraphy workshop 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Sweet dumpling making workshop 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: UBC Kung Fu Club’s lion dance and kung fu performances

Sunday only: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: MahJong workshop 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Chinese greetings workshop



For more information, including the list of vendors and full activity schedule, visit: https://botanicalgarden.ubc.ca/news-events/events-activities/lunar-new-year-market-2024/