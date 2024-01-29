Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Black History Month Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Black History Month.

Dr. Annette Henry

Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

To arrange interviews: Sachi Wickramasinghe, sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca or 604-822-4636

Interview language(s): English, French

Race and education; curriculum; antiracism; language diversity; teacher education; Black students; gender; equity, diversity and inclusion

Dr. Peter James Hudson (he/him)

Associate Professor, Department of Geography

Email: peter.hudson@ubc.ca

Interview languages(s): English

Pan-Africanism; histories of capitalism, slavery and racism; Black resistance to colonialism and imperialism; Black consciousness and political thought; Black histories in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean; histories of Wall Street, banking, and U.S. militarism in the Caribbean



*unavailable Feb. 7-10

Oludolapo Makinde (she/her)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: omakinde@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Anti-Black racism and education, corporate governance/ESG and anti-Black racism

*available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT

Dr. Louis Maraj (he/him)

Assistant Professor, School of Journalism, Writing, and Media

Email: louis.maraj@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

#BlackLivesMatter, Black language and communication, Black media history, Black Caribbean culture and creole, Blackness and anti-Blackness in the classroom and university, Black digital cultures, Blackness in sports

Dr. Alexis McGee (she/her)

Assistant Professor, School of Journalism, Writing, and Media

To arrange interviews: Erik Rolfsen, erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca or 604-209-3048

Interview language(s): English

Music, sound, voice, Black feminist rhetorical theory, writing

*limited availability on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Dr. Crystal Webster (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of History

To arrange interviews: Erik Rolfsen, erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca or 604-209-3048

Interview language(s): English

History, children, education

Prof. Handel Kashope Wright (he/him)

Professor, Department of Educational Studies; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence

To arrange interviews: Sachi Wickramasinghe, sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca or 604-822-4636

Interview language(s): English

Anti-Black racism, need for Black Studies at university and school levels, anti-racism and anti-racist education, multiculturalism and multicultural education

Black B.C. past and present, Black youth, Black identity and its diversity of communities, relationship between Blackness and other identities, place of Blackness in EDID, African diasporic communities and community organizations in B.C.

*unavailable Feb. 7-10