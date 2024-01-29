UBC experts on Black History Month

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Black History Month.
Dr. Annette Henry
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
To arrange interviews: Sachi Wickramasinghe, sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca or 604-822-4636
Interview language(s): English, French
- Race and education; curriculum; antiracism; language diversity; teacher education; Black students; gender; equity, diversity and inclusion
Dr. Peter James Hudson (he/him)
Associate Professor, Department of Geography
Email: peter.hudson@ubc.ca
Interview languages(s): English
- Pan-Africanism; histories of capitalism, slavery and racism; Black resistance to colonialism and imperialism; Black consciousness and political thought; Black histories in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean; histories of Wall Street, banking, and U.S. militarism in the Caribbean
*unavailable Feb. 7-10
Oludolapo Makinde (she/her)
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: omakinde@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Anti-Black racism and education, corporate governance/ESG and anti-Black racism
*available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT
Dr. Louis Maraj (he/him)
Assistant Professor, School of Journalism, Writing, and Media
Email: louis.maraj@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English
- #BlackLivesMatter, Black language and communication, Black media history, Black Caribbean culture and creole, Blackness and anti-Blackness in the classroom and university, Black digital cultures, Blackness in sports
Dr. Alexis McGee (she/her)
Assistant Professor, School of Journalism, Writing, and Media
To arrange interviews: Erik Rolfsen, erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca or 604-209-3048
Interview language(s): English
- Music, sound, voice, Black feminist rhetorical theory, writing
*limited availability on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Dr. Crystal Webster (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of History
To arrange interviews: Erik Rolfsen, erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca or 604-209-3048
Interview language(s): English
- History, children, education
Prof. Handel Kashope Wright (he/him)
Professor, Department of Educational Studies; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence
To arrange interviews: Sachi Wickramasinghe, sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca or 604-822-4636
Interview language(s): English
- Anti-Black racism, need for Black Studies at university and school levels, anti-racism and anti-racist education, multiculturalism and multicultural education
- Black B.C. past and present, Black youth, Black identity and its diversity of communities, relationship between Blackness and other identities, place of Blackness in EDID, African diasporic communities and community organizations in B.C.
*unavailable Feb. 7-10