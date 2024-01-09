Photo by Julien Kettmann on Unsplash

UBC experts on cold and extreme weather

Jan 9, 2024    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Snowfall and cold weather are forecast for many parts of B.C. in the next few days. UBC experts are available to comment. 

Environmental impact 

Dr. Nemkumar (Nemy) Banthia (he/him)
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation
Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French 

  • Potential for greater road accidents
  • Negative impact of de-icing salts on the life span of roads, bridges and other transportation structures

Dr. Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography / Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Climate change, policy and adaptation 

Dr. Gord Lovegrove (he/him)
Associate Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-808-9377
Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Effect of snow and cold on traffic and transportation
  • Active transportation (bike, walk, bus) and staying safe in the snow

Dr. John Richardson (he/him)
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Effects of extreme cold on ecosystems
  • Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
  • Impacts of cold on freshwater bodies and species
  • Road salt alternatives

Dr. Patricia M. Schulte
Professor, Department of Zoology
Email: pschulte@zoology.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Effects of road salt on salmon, road salt levels in streams around the Lower Mainland

Dr. Babak Tosarkani
Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 236-865-7531
Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Impacts of extreme cold on the supply chain

Health and social impact 

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme cold and other climate extremes

Dr. John Graham (he/him)
Professor, School of Social Work, UBC Okanagan
Phone: 250-864-7118
Email: john.graham@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Impacts of extreme cold on the homeless population

*Limited availability Jan. 9-31, generally available starting Feb. 1 

