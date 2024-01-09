Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on cold and extreme weather Media Advisories

Snowfall and cold weather are forecast for many parts of B.C. in the next few days. UBC experts are available to comment.

Environmental impact

Dr. Nemkumar (Nemy) Banthia (he/him)

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation

Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French

Potential for greater road accidents

Negative impact of de-icing salts on the life span of roads, bridges and other transportation structures

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography / Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, policy and adaptation

Dr. Gord Lovegrove (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-808-9377

Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effect of snow and cold on traffic and transportation

Active transportation (bike, walk, bus) and staying safe in the snow

Dr. John Richardson (he/him)

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of extreme cold on ecosystems

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Impacts of cold on freshwater bodies and species

Road salt alternatives

Dr. Patricia M. Schulte

Professor, Department of Zoology

Email: pschulte@zoology.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of road salt on salmon, road salt levels in streams around the Lower Mainland

Dr. Babak Tosarkani

Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Cell: 236-865-7531

Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impacts of extreme cold on the supply chain

Health and social impact

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme cold and other climate extremes

Dr. John Graham (he/him)

Professor, School of Social Work, UBC Okanagan

Phone: 250-864-7118

Email: john.graham@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impacts of extreme cold on the homeless population

*Limited availability Jan. 9-31, generally available starting Feb. 1