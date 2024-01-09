UBC experts on cold and extreme weather

Snowfall and cold weather are forecast for many parts of B.C. in the next few days. UBC experts are available to comment.
Environmental impact
Dr. Nemkumar (Nemy) Banthia (he/him)
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation
Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French
- Potential for greater road accidents
- Negative impact of de-icing salts on the life span of roads, bridges and other transportation structures
Dr. Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography / Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change, policy and adaptation
Dr. Gord Lovegrove (he/him)
Associate Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-808-9377
Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effect of snow and cold on traffic and transportation
- Active transportation (bike, walk, bus) and staying safe in the snow
Dr. John Richardson (he/him)
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of extreme cold on ecosystems
- Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Impacts of cold on freshwater bodies and species
- Road salt alternatives
Dr. Patricia M. Schulte
Professor, Department of Zoology
Email: pschulte@zoology.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of road salt on salmon, road salt levels in streams around the Lower Mainland
Dr. Babak Tosarkani
Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 236-865-7531
Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Impacts of extreme cold on the supply chain
Health and social impact
Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme cold and other climate extremes
Dr. John Graham (he/him)
Professor, School of Social Work, UBC Okanagan
Phone: 250-864-7118
Email: john.graham@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Impacts of extreme cold on the homeless population
*Limited availability Jan. 9-31, generally available starting Feb. 1