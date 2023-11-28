UBC releases 2022 animal research statistics University News

UBC’s summary of animals involved in research at the university in 2022 is now available.

This is the 13th consecutive year the university has published the data. UBC is one of the few Canadian universities to publish animal research statistics annually. The university publishes the data as part of its overall commitment to openness and transparency.

The data was collected for UBC’s annual report to the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC), a national organization that oversees the ethical use of animals in science.

“Developing new treatments and understanding diseases and medical conditions impacting human and animal populations frequently requires the involvement of animals. Animals are only included in this research when it is essential. Animal welfare is a top priority as well as ensuring the highest standard of animal care is delivered in line with all regulations and veterinary oversight,” said Jennifer Ogeer, university veterinarian with UBC Animal Care Services.

“Research involving animals at UBC also informs conservation and preservation efforts around the world, particularly in response to climate change and environmental impacts.”

Developing research methods that reduce, refine and replace animals involved in research is always a guiding principle, as is UBC’s dedication to ensuring that all research animals receive the very highest levels of care. Procedures are reviewed and approved by the university’s animal care committee, which is made up of research experts, licensed veterinarians and community representatives.

In addition to sharing statistics, UBC provides a virtual tour of its animal care facilities here. For information on UBC’s 2022 animal research statistics, as well as information about oversight and recent medical and scientific discoveries achieved through research involving animals, visit https://animalresearch.ubc.ca.

BACKGROUND | UBC 2022 ANIMAL RESEARCH STATS

Animals involved in UBC research in 2022

Ninety-seven per cent of animals involved in UBC research were rodents, fish, reptiles and amphibians.

The number of large mammals involved in research decreased to 796 in 2022 from 1,385 in 2021.

More than 48 per cent of animals in research at UBC are rodents, numbering 77,029 in 2022, compared to 66,108 in 2021.

More than 52 per cent of the animals (82,282) were involved in procedures that cause less than minor or short-term stress (CCAC Categories of Invasiveness B and C). These include observations of animal behaviours, blood sampling, tagging and tracking of wild animals.