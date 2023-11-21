Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: Unpacking the UN climate change conference Media Advisories

The United Nations climate change conference including the 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) is just over a week away.

From Nov. 30 until Dec. 12, countries will meet to take stock of their collective progress towards the climate goals, discuss ways to ramp up climate efforts, and hammer out new agreements and targets in a rapidly warming world.

Media are invited to join climate experts as they share the pressing issues up for negotiation this year, including human health, adaptation measures, and the loss and damage fund. The media briefing will be hosted via Zoom prior to an in-person and online event, Unpacking COP 28: A Panel Discussion.

Date/time: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 10 to 11 a.m. online for media briefing. For link, please RSVP to alex.walls@ubc.ca.

Media are also welcome to attend Unpacking COP 28: A Panel Discussion Tuesday, Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. either online or in-person at Room 100, Geography Building, 1984 West Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2 (LINK).

Please RSVP to alex.walls@ubc.ca.

Schedule:

10-10:20 a.m. – Introductions and presentations by Dr. Simon Donner, Dr. Michael Brauer, Jeffrey Qi and Dr. Milind Kandlikar

10:20-10:30 a.m. – Joint Q&A

10:30-11 a.m. – Individual media opportunities available – please arrange interviews by contacting alex.walls@ubc.ca

3:30-4 p.m. – Introductions and brief presentations

4-4:20 p.m. – Moderator questions

4:20-4:45 p.m. – Audience questions

4:45-5 p.m. – Closing thoughts and farewell

Experts and topics:

Dr. Michael Brauer

Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health and former COP delegate

The role that science plays in the COP process, health impacts of a changing climate (note: COP28 will host the first ever Health Day)

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and former COP delegate

The road to COP 28, key issues, the UBC Climate Solutions Research Collective

Dr. Milind Kandlikar

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Climate financing of adaptation and mitigation measures to address climate change

Jeffrey Qi

Policy Advisor, International Institute for Sustainable Development’s Resilience Program

Climate change negotiations, global climate governance, adaptation (Global Goal on Adaptation), the Global Stocktake, loss and damage.

Interview language(s): English (Brauer, Donner, Kandlikar, Qi), Hindi (Kandlikar)