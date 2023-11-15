Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC COP28 delegates, climate experts and story ideas Media Advisories

UBC’s third annual delegation of students, faculty and staff will attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, running from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

These delegates, and other UBC experts, are available to comment on the conference and other climate-related topics.

COP28 delegation

Dr. William Cheung

Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Warming seas, effects of extreme heat on marine life

Impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependent human communities

Climate solutions for the ocean and fisheries

Biodiversity

Co-author of IPCC Climate Change 2023 synthesis report

Anjali Desai

Master’s student, Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies

Email: anjali.desai@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hindi

Role of higher learning institutions in promoting sustainability and achieving climate goals

Muhammad Huzaifa

Master’s student, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Email: muhammadhuzaifa975@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, Urdu

Raising awareness and community engagement around climate change

Youth engagement and empowerment in leading the energy transition

*Limited availability Dec. 5 – 13

Dr. Videsh Kapoor

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Practice

Tel: 778-999-3755

Email: videsh.kapoor@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Impacts of climate change on health

*Limited availability Dec. 5 – 13

Dua Naqvi

Undergraduate student, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Email: dua.naqvi@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Decarbonization, emissions and air pollution, energy transition, carbon capture technologies, electrification of transportation, sustainability in engineering

*Unavailable Nov. 28 – 30, Dec. 8 – 9

Mina Nepali

Undergraduate student, International Relations

Email: mina.nepali@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Japanese

Youth empowerment, youth involvement in the United Nations and policy-making processes, opportunities for youth involvement in climate action, peace and Justice

*Unavailable Nov. 18-19. Limited availability Nov. 23 – Dec. 9

Abul Bashar Rahman (he/him)

Undergraduate student, Vancouver School of Economics

Tel: 778-838-9609

Email: abulbasharrahman@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, Bangla

Lived and learned experiences as a first-generation Bangladeshi (one of the world’s regions most affected by climate change)

Climate change in Global South, impact investments, globalization and climate refugee crisis, climate finance, loss and damage, policymaking

*Available evenings on Fridays, and during the day Tuesdays, Thursdays

David Tindall

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Social aspects of the environment and climate change, public opinion on the environment and climate change, protest over environmental and climate change issues, environmental and climate justice

Dr. Rickey Yada (he/him)

Dean and Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: r.yada@ubc.ca

Email: 604-992-6178

Interview language(s): English

Food processing and agricultural innovation, resilience and food security in the face of emerging challenges (including climate change, supply chain issues and geopolitical issues)

*Available on Nov. 21, 23, 27, 29, 30, and Dec. 1, 7-10, 12

Experts on climate change topics

Education, culture and youth

Dr. Greg Garrard (he/him)

Professor, UBCO Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies

Tel: 250-863-2822

Email: greg.garrard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environmental literature

Culture and climate change (including skepticism)

Political polarization

Fabiola Melchior (she/her)

Master’s student, UBCO Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies

Email: fmelchio@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German

Youth-led climate justice and climate action

Youth participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including the Children and Youth Constituency (YOUNGO), the 18th UN Climate Conference of Youth (COY18), and COP28

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin

Climate action, behaviour change, psychology

Energy, industry and just transition

Dr. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Renewable energy, electricity systems and markets

Electrification of mobility including EV adoption and EV charging infrastructure

Carbon pricing, climate change economics and policy

*Limited availability in November

Dr. Johan Foster

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Industrial Research Chair in Advanced Bioproducts

Tel: 604-817-8882

Email: johan.foster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Renewable and biodegradable plastics, plastics, fate of plastics

Carbon-neutral and carbon-negative materials

Health

Dr. Michael Brauer

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change and health

Climate change and air pollution

Dr. Emily Brigham

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Email: emily.brigham@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of climate change, lung health, asthma and COPD, pollutant exposures from wildfires, co-exposure with heat

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Adverse health effects related to heat, smoke, ozone and allergens

How heat, smoke, ozone and allergens are climate-change related

Dr. Michael Schwandt (he/him)

Clinical Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-875-4375

Email: michael.schwandt@vch.ca

Interview language(s): English

Public health and health equity impacts of climate change

Climate-resilient health systems

Nature, land use, oceans

Dr. Peter Arcese

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-350-9295 (please text before calling)

Email: peter.arcese@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Carbon credits, ecosystem services and conservation

Pace of adaptation in organisms to climate change

Dr. Karen Hodges (she/her)

Professor, UBCO Department of Biology

Email: karen.hodges@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Biodiversity conservation, forestry, wildfires, endangered species, climate change, species distributions

*Unavailable Nov. 15 – 22

Dr. Kayla King (she/her)

Professor, Departments of Zoology, and Microbiology and Immunology

Email: kayla.king@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildlife infection and conservation, environment, biodiversity, climate change, evolution, host-pathogen/parasite interactions, zoonoses

Dr. Katie Marshall (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Zoology

Tel: 604-781-8778

Email: kmarshall@zoology.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Winter biology, thermal biology, invertebrates (insects, intertidal species), forest insect pests

Dr. Isla Myers-Smith (she/her)

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Canada Excellence Research Chair in Global Change Ecology of Northern Ecosystems

Email: isla.myers-smith@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change in the Arctic

How global change alters tundra plants and ecosystem processes

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Freshwater biology, endangered species, forest management, water conservation, wildlife ecology, particularly of smaller species

Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

*Unavailable Dec. 4 – 8

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Blue economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics, marine biodiversity, ocean conservation, biological diversity

Experience as a previous COP delegate

Policy and economy

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change science, climate change policy including targets, Canadian policy, international negotiations, finance and adaptation, loss and damage

Dr. Hassan Ahmad

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-3925

Email: ahmad@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change litigation, corporate climate impacts

Canada’s obligations under Paris Agreement

*Unavailable Tuesday and Thursday mornings, and on Dec. 11

Dr. Brian Marcus

Professor, Department of Mathematics

Tel: 604-328-1471

Email: marcus@math.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Temitope Onifade (he/him)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: temitope@onifade.org

Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Climate policy and justice under the Paris Agreement, Canada’s climate governance framework

Experience as a previous COP delegate

Climate news tips and story ideas

Updated weekly from Nov. 15 – Dec. 12: