Event: Experts share insights from Türkiye earthquake and implications for Canada’s disaster preparedness Media Advisories

On Oct. 13, ahead of ShakeOut BC, media are invited to join engineering researchers and other technical and industry experts as they share lessons learned from their visit to Türkiye, which suffered a major earthquake earlier this year.

The experts, which include specialists from UBC, Engineers and Geoscientists BC and other research partners, visited Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş and other affected regions to draw lessons and parallels to earthquake risk and disaster management practices at home in B.C.

Earthquakes are a reality for B.C., notes Dr. Tony Yang, event organizer and UBC professor of civil engineering.

“Up to 3,000 quakes are reported every year, and we face the potential threat of a megathrust quake that’s often called the ‘Big One’ which could occur offshore along the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate. Our journey to Türkiye gave us a deeper understanding of these events and we look forward to sharing our experiences to bolster earthquake preparedness in Canada and worldwide.”

The media briefing will be held online, preceding a technical seminar on the same topic that will be held later that afternoon.

Date/time: Friday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom (LINK)

Schedule:

10:30 – 10:35 a.m. – Introductions

10:35 – 11:00 a.m. – Presentation by Dr. Tony Yang: “Unveiling Discoveries and Preparedness Strategies: Lessons Learned from the M7.8 Türkiye Earthquake of February 2023”

11:00 – 11:15 a.m. – Open Q&A with expert panel

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Individual media opportunities available – please arrange interviews by contacting lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

Media assets: Dropbox (images, b-roll, fact sheet)

Panel experts and topics:

Dr. Tony Yang

Professor, UBC Department of Civil Engineering

Overview of Turkiye earthquake, including overall damage to schools, health care facilities and other infrastructure; financial losses and casualties

Evolution of Turkiye building code and comparisons with Canadian building code

Dr. Svetlana Brzev

Adjunct Professor, UBC Department of Civil Engineering

Performance of mid to high-rise residential buildings exposed to earthquake

Lessons for Canadian design and construction practice

Dr. Keshab Sharma

Geotechnical Engineer-in-Training, BGC Engineering Inc.

Geotechnical aspects of the Türkiye earthquake and liquefaction-induced building failure

Liquefaction potential in western Canada

Dr. Bishnu Pandey

Faculty, Department of Civil Engineering, BCIT

Damage to education sector and performance of school buildings

Lessons learned from Türkiye regarding safety of schools in B.C.

Ms. Allison Chen

Practice Advisor, Engineers and Geoscientists BC

Lessons learned from the performance of school buildings in Türkiye, drawing parallels with the B.C. Ministry of Education’s Seismic Mitigation Program and the Seismic Retrofit Guidelines

Ongoing mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery efforts in B.C.

Dr. Jeffrey Salmon

Engineer – Structural, Ausenco Engineering Canada Ltd

Seismic performance of hospitals and healthcare facilities during the Türkiye earthquake

Ongoing mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery efforts in B.C.

Dr. Alemdar Bayraktar

Professor in Structural and Earthquake Engineering

Visiting Professor, UBC Department of Civil Engineering

Türkiye’s active faults and historical seismicity

Dr. Şerife Özata

Research Assistant, Ahi Evran Technical University