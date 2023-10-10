UBC experts on fall vaccinations

B.C. residents six months and older are now being invited to book vaccination appointments for the latest COVID-19 and flu shots, as part of a fall immunization campaign. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Horacio Bach
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Spanish
- Infectious disease, immune system
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 778-928-8339
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Vaccine efficacy and safety
Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Tel: 780-965-2220 (please text first)
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Emergency medicine and COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
*available intermittently this week
Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews
Interview language(s): English
- COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy
Dr. Nirma Vadlamudi (she/her)
Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine
Email: nirma.vadlamudi@bcchr.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Pneumococcal vaccines, RSV vaccines, pneumococcal disease, RSV disease
Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine, Faculty of Medicine
Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews
Interview language(s): English, Cantonese
- COVID-19 vaccines for seniors, supporting and protecting seniors from COVID-19, fall vaccinations for seniors including COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza