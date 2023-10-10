Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on fall vaccinations Media Advisories

B.C. residents six months and older are now being invited to book vaccination appointments for the latest COVID-19 and flu shots, as part of a fall immunization campaign. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Horacio Bach

Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-727-9719

Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Infectious disease, immune system

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 778-928-8339

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vaccine efficacy and safety

Dr. Michael Curry

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Tel: 780-965-2220 (please text first)

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Emergency medicine and COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

*available intermittently this week

Dr. Deborah Money

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews

Interview language(s): English

COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy

Dr. Nirma Vadlamudi (she/her)

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine

Email: nirma.vadlamudi@bcchr.ca

Interview language(s): English

Pneumococcal vaccines, RSV vaccines, pneumococcal disease, RSV disease

Dr. Roger Wong

Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine, Faculty of Medicine

Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese