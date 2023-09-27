Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts and events on Orange Shirt Day 2023 Media Advisories

September 30 is both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. It is a date to recognize residential school survivors, intergenerational survivors and those who didn’t return home. It’s also a day to learn about and reflect on the history and ongoing impacts of the Indian residential school system and other colonial policies in Canada.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Brenna Bhandar

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: bhandar@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Property studies, critical theory, colonial legal history

Dr. Janice Forsyth (she/her)

Professor, School of Kinesiology

Email: janice.forsyth@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Important role of sports in Indigenous resurgence today

Sports and games as ‘quiet’ tools for resistance by the students, especially boys

Sports and physical activities to ‘hide’ the health issues at that were rampant at school and promote schooling as a fun/productive place, all to enhance the process of assimilation

Dr. Tricia Logan

Interim Academic Director, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Assistant Professor, First Nations and Indigenous Studies

Email: tricia.logan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Residential schools, Métis history, colonialism, truth and reconciliation, histories of Indigenous Peoples, museum studies

Dr. Andrew Martindale

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Email: andrew.martindale@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Ground-penetrating radar, Member of the National Advisory Committee on Residential Schools Missing Children and Unmarked Burials ( www.nac-cnn.ca )

Chiteleqches / Dr. Richard Vedan, RSW

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Social Work

Member, Secwepemc First Nation

Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

As a member of the Neskonlith Band of the Secwepemc Nation, a second-generation survivor, clinician and academic, Dr. Vedan can speak to history at micro to macro level, family relationships, and intergenerational complex trauma in historical and contemporary circumstances

Public events

Click here for more information on events being held at UBC around Orange Shirt Day, including the Intergenerational March scheduled for Sept. 30.

Available interviews:

Danilo Caron (he/him)

PhD student, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

A student with roots from Castelfranco Veneto in Italy and the Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation in Ontario

Co-leading the Intergenerational March

Dana-Lyn McKenzie

Senior Manager, EDI and Indigeneity, Faculty of Applied Science/Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Lead for the Intergenerational March commemorating Orange Shirt Day

Educational resources

To learn more about Orange Shirt Day or Indian Residential School history, visit: