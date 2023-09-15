UBC In The News
Don’t let love take over your life
Sociology professor Dr. Sean Lauer commented on marriage in the 21st century.
The Atlantic (subscription)
Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
School of population and public health professor Dr. Paul Kershaw commented on the housing market in Canada.
CTV News
Vancouver Airbnb host calls $1,000 license fee 'just another kick in the teeth'
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville said the greater the rate of Airbnb rentals you have in your neighbourhood the faster the rate of rent increase.
CTV News via iHeart Radio
Jericho beavers at risk of predators, unsafe habitat due to drought conditions
Education professor Dr. Edward Kroc said a loss of Jericho Park’s beavers would be a loss for the park’s entire ecosystem.
City News
B.C. to ban drug use near playgrounds
School of population and public health adjunct professor Dr. Mark Haden commented on the decriminalization of drugs in B.C.
National Observer
The underappreciated benefits of wild bees
Dr. Claire Kremen (zoology, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) said all the benefits provided by bees may be at risk.
Freethink
Naomi Klein: Only a robust, organized left can defeat conspiracy culture
Geography professor Dr. Naomi Klein argued that a lack of understanding about how capitalism works will leave people vulnerable to conspiracy theories.
Truthout
Canada has done little to help Iranians injured in protests over Mahsa Amini's death
Ophthalmology and visual sciences professor Dr. Mahyar Etminan wrote about Iranian refugees in Canada.
Ottawa Citizen
Ways to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in and around Vancouver
UBC Applied Science and Land and Food Systems programs are hosting an intergenerational march on Sept. 30th to mark Orange Shirt Day.
Curiocity
You Nearly Missed: Word Vancouver 2023
The Word Vancouver Reading and Writing Festival, which includes two UBC speakers, will be held at UBC Robson Square on Sept. 16.
Georgia Straight