UBC experts on approval of updated COVID-19 vaccine Media Advisories

Health Canada has approved Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine for people six months and older this fall season. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Horacio Bach

Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-727-9719

Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Infectious disease, immune system

Prof. Anna Blakney

Assistant Professor, School of Biomedical Engineering

Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

mRNA vaccines and treatments, debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, immunology

*available on Friday, Sept. 15 only

Emergency medicine, COVID-19

*available intermittently this week

Dr. Deborah Money

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews

Interview language(s): English

COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy

Dr. Roger Wong

Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine, Faculty of Medicine

Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

COVID-19 vaccines for seniors, supporting and protecting seniors from COVID-19, fall vaccinations for seniors including COVID-19, RSV and influenza

Primary care, pharmacist scope and clinical services (minor ailment prescribing, immunization)

*limited availability Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays