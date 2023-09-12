Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash

UBC experts on approval of updated COVID-19 vaccine

Sep 12, 2023    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Health Canada has approved Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine for people six months and older this fall season. UBC experts are available to comment. 

Dr. Horacio Bach
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Spanish 

  • Infectious disease, immune system 

Prof. Anna Blakney
Assistant Professor, School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • mRNA vaccines and treatments, debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, immunology

*available on Friday, Sept. 15 only

Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Tel: 780-965-2220 (please text first)
Email: 
Interview language(s): English
  • Emergency medicine, COVID-19
*available intermittently this week

Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews
Interview language(s): English 

  • COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy 

Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine, Faculty of Medicine
Email: Please contact Brett Goldhawk at brett.goldhawk@ubc.ca or 778-952-7858 to arrange interviews
Interview language(s): English, Cantonese 

  • COVID-19 vaccines for seniors, supporting and protecting seniors from COVID-19, fall vaccinations for seniors including COVID-19, RSV and influenza
Adrian Ziemczonek
Clinical Pharmacist, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Tel: 604-561-8804
Email: 
Interview language(s): English
  • Primary care, pharmacist scope and clinical services (minor ailment prescribing, immunization)
*limited availability Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays

