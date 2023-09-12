UBC experts on approval of updated COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine for people six months and older this fall season. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Horacio Bach
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine
Interview language(s): English, Spanish
- Infectious disease, immune system
Prof. Anna Blakney
Assistant Professor, School of Biomedical Engineering
Interview language(s): English
- mRNA vaccines and treatments, debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, immunology
*available on Friday, Sept. 15 only
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Interview language(s): English
- Emergency medicine, COVID-19
Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Interview language(s): English
- COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy
Dr. Roger Wong
Clinical Professor, Division of Geriatric Medicine, Faculty of Medicine
Interview language(s): English, Cantonese
- COVID-19 vaccines for seniors, supporting and protecting seniors from COVID-19, fall vaccinations for seniors including COVID-19, RSV and influenza
Clinical Pharmacist, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Interview language(s): English
- Primary care, pharmacist scope and clinical services (minor ailment prescribing, immunization)