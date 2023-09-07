UBC In The News

Gas prices drop to bring relief in Metro Vancouver

Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on the drop in gas prices. 
CBC Vancouver (7:05 mark) 

How to conquer math anxiety

Mathematics professor Dr. Lindsey Daniels gave tips to help students overcome their math anxiety. 
CTV News Vancouver 

Are we entering a new age of AI-powered narcissism?

Computer science professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon said personal data can be used to create AI that can mimic a user’s behaviour. 
Dazed 

Why the Bank of Canada is facing intense scrutiny

Economics professor Dr. Henry Siu commented on commented on the Bank of Canada’s inflation policy. 
The Walrus 

Fill-the-gaps won’t do on pharmacare

School of population and public health professor Dr. Steve Morgan argued against adopting a fill-in-the-gaps approach to national pharmacare which puts the cost of drugs on employers. 
Hamilton Spectator 

12 Canadian books make longlist for $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize

UBCO creative and critical studies professor Kevin Chong’s book, The Double Life of Benson Yu, was longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. 
CBC Books 