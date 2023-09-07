UBC In The News
Gas prices drop to bring relief in Metro Vancouver
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on the drop in gas prices.
CBC Vancouver (7:05 mark)
How to conquer math anxiety
Mathematics professor Dr. Lindsey Daniels gave tips to help students overcome their math anxiety.
CTV News Vancouver
Are we entering a new age of AI-powered narcissism?
Computer science professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon said personal data can be used to create AI that can mimic a user’s behaviour.
Dazed
Why the Bank of Canada is facing intense scrutiny
Economics professor Dr. Henry Siu commented on commented on the Bank of Canada’s inflation policy.
The Walrus
Fill-the-gaps won’t do on pharmacare
School of population and public health professor Dr. Steve Morgan argued against adopting a fill-in-the-gaps approach to national pharmacare which puts the cost of drugs on employers.
Hamilton Spectator
12 Canadian books make longlist for $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize
UBCO creative and critical studies professor Kevin Chong’s book, The Double Life of Benson Yu, was longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.
CBC Books