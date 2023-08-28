A classroom of students facing an instructor.

UBC experts on back-to-school season

Aug 28, 2023    |   For more information, contact Sachintha Wickramasinghe

UBC experts are available to comment on various school- and education-related topics as students head back to class.  

Health 

Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)
Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing
Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca 
Interview language(s): English 

  • Preparing adolescents for the change to early mornings and earlier bedtimes, improving bedtime routines to help adolescents settle more quickly, recommended bedtimes for children 

Dr. Emily Jenkins (she/her)
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Youth mental health and well-being, youth substance use, substance use education

Dr. Sara Barron (she/her)
Lecturer and Director, Urban Forestry Program
Email: sara.barron@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Green spaces and youth mental health, future urban forestry and climate change scenarios 

*away Aug. 30 

Socialization and learning 

Dr. Lee Gunderson
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca 
Interview language(s): English 

  • English as a second language, increasing language diversity, bilingual school programs, reading, immigrant students 

Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca 
Interview language(s): English 

  • How parents and teachers can help children and adolescents with friendship making, navigating social challenges, using online social communication and social media 

* available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Dr. Marina Milner-Bolotin
Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca 
Interview language(s): English, Russian 

  • Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education, girls in STEM 

Dr. Lindsey Daniels (she/her)
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of Mathematics
Email: ldaniels@math.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Math anxiety, test anxiety, strategies to alleviate math and test anxiety 

Dr. Linda Siegel
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca 
Interview language(s): English 

  • Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language 

*away Aug. 31 – Sept. 6 

Education policy and administration 

Dr. Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca  
Interview language(s): English, French 

  • School boards, school districts, private schools, school closings, discipline, teachers, history of education 

Diversity, equity, and inclusion 

Dr. Handel Wright
Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Anti-racism and/in education, Black history or studies 

*available after Sept. 1  

Internet and A.I. privacy and security 

Dr. Ron Darvin
Assistant Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: ron.darvin@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English 

  • Digital literacy, digital equity, language learning, educational technology, generative AI, social media 

