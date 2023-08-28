Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on back-to-school season Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various school- and education-related topics as students head back to class.

Health

Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)

Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing

Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Preparing adolescents for the change to early mornings and earlier bedtimes, improving bedtime routines to help adolescents settle more quickly, recommended bedtimes for children

Dr. Emily Jenkins (she/her)

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Youth mental health and well-being, youth substance use, substance use education

Dr. Sara Barron (she/her)

Lecturer and Director, Urban Forestry Program

Email: sara.barron@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Green spaces and youth mental health, future urban forestry and climate change scenarios

*away Aug. 30

Socialization and learning

Dr. Lee Gunderson

Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

English as a second language, increasing language diversity, bilingual school programs, reading, immigrant students

Dr. Amori Mikami (she/her)

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

How parents and teachers can help children and adolescents with friendship making, navigating social challenges, using online social communication and social media

* available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Marina Milner-Bolotin

Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy

Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Russian

Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education, girls in STEM

Dr. Lindsey Daniels (she/her)

Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of Mathematics

Email: ldaniels@math.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Math anxiety, test anxiety, strategies to alleviate math and test anxiety

Dr. Linda Siegel

Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology, and Special Education

Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language

*away Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

Education policy and administration

Dr. Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

School boards, school districts, private schools, school closings, discipline, teachers, history of education

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Dr. Handel Wright

Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Anti-racism and/in education, Black history or studies

*available after Sept. 1

Internet and A.I. privacy and security

Dr. Ron Darvin

Assistant Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Email: ron.darvin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English