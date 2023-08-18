Fire burning through forests

UBC experts on wildfires and associated issues

Media Advisories

Aug 18, 2023    |   For more information, contact Sachintha Wickramasinghe

Wildfires are burning in the Okanagan and Northwest Territories. UBC experts are available to comment.

Climate change, forests and wildfires

Dr. Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfires and wildfire management
  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests

*limited availability, contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or jillian.vandergeest@ubc.ca for assistance 

Climate change and heat

Dr. Rachel H. White (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: rwhite@eoas.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-230-3504
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate change, atmospheric circulation and heat waves

Disaster planning and response

Maya Daurio (she/her)
PhD candidate, Department of Anthropology
Email: spinosese@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English

Dr. Michael Hooper (he/him)
Associate Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
Email: michael.hooper@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Disaster response, cities and risk, post-disaster planning, rebuilding

Dr. Sara Shneiderman (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs
Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Social elements of disaster preparedness and response
  • Disaster governance
  • Post-disaster recovery, reconstruction, and resettlement

Fire behaviour and fire management

Jen Baron (she/her)
PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: jenbaron@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfire ecology and management, past and present
  • Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments
  • Climate change impacts on wildfires

Dr. Kira Hoffman
Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 250-876-8440
Email: kira.hoffman@bvcentre.ca
Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of wildfires, heat and extreme conditions

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat

Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-910-9144
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health

Dr. Mary-Ann Murphy
Associate Professor, School of Social Work and the Department of Sociology
Tel: 250-807-8705
Email: mary-ann.murphy@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Dealing with the emotional trauma of wildfires
  • Lessons from evacuees
  • What to pack when evacuating
  • Caring for seniors in extreme heat

Dr. Michael Schwandt
Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health
Email: michael.schwandt@vch.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health impacts of wildfire smoke
  • Community and personal actions for health protection

Dr. Angela Yao
Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: angela.yao@bccdc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin, Cantonese

  • Health impacts of wildfire smoke

Urban impacts of fire and heat

Dr. Melissa McHale (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: melissa.mchale@ubc.ca
Tel: 604–827–3150
Interview language(s): English

Wildlife and ecosystem impacts of fire and heat

Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle (she/her)
Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: sarah.dickson-hoyle@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfire recovery
  • Ecological impacts of wildfires
  • Community wildfire resilience and proactive approaches

