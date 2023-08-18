Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on wildfires and associated issues Media Advisories

Wildfires are burning in the Okanagan and Northwest Territories. UBC experts are available to comment.

Climate change, forests and wildfires

Dr. Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfires and wildfire management

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

*limited availability, contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or jillian.vandergeest@ubc.ca for assistance

Climate change and heat

Dr. Rachel H. White (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: rwhite@eoas.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-230-3504

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, atmospheric circulation and heat waves

Disaster planning and response

Maya Daurio (she/her)

PhD candidate, Department of Anthropology

Email: spinosese@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Lived experiences of wildfire

Cascading hazards and consequences of disaster

Human-environment dimensions of wildfire and disaster

Member of the UBC Disaster Resilience Research Network

Dr. Michael Hooper (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: michael.hooper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Disaster response, cities and risk, post-disaster planning, rebuilding

Dr. Sara Shneiderman (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs

Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Social elements of disaster preparedness and response

Disaster governance

Post-disaster recovery, reconstruction, and resettlement

Fire behaviour and fire management

Jen Baron (she/her)

PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: jenbaron@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire ecology and management, past and present

Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments

Climate change impacts on wildfires

Dr. Kira Hoffman

Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 250-876-8440

Email: kira.hoffman@bvcentre.ca

Interview language(s): English

Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and prescribed burning; proactive wildfire management

Health impacts of wildfires, heat and extreme conditions

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat

Dr. Sarah Henderson

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-910-9144

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health

Dr. Mary-Ann Murphy

Associate Professor, School of Social Work and the Department of Sociology

Tel: 250-807-8705

Email: mary-ann.murphy@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Dealing with the emotional trauma of wildfires

Lessons from evacuees

What to pack when evacuating

Caring for seniors in extreme heat

Dr. Michael Schwandt

Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health

Email: michael.schwandt@vch.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of wildfire smoke

Community and personal actions for health protection

Dr. Angela Yao

Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: angela.yao@bccdc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin, Cantonese

Health impacts of wildfire smoke

Urban impacts of fire and heat

Dr. Melissa McHale (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: melissa.mchale@ubc.ca

Tel: 604–827–3150

Interview language(s): English

Urban heating and urban heat mitigation, urban ecology, sustainability and carbon cycle

Wildlife and ecosystem impacts of fire and heat

Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle (she/her)

Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: sarah.dickson-hoyle@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire recovery

Ecological impacts of wildfires

Community wildfire resilience and proactive approaches

