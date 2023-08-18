UBC experts on wildfires and associated issues

Wildfires are burning in the Okanagan and Northwest Territories. UBC experts are available to comment.
- Climate change, forests and wildfires
- Climate change and heat
- Disaster planning and response
- Fire behaviour and fire management
- Health impacts of wildfires, heat and extreme conditions
- Urban impacts of fire and heat
- Wildlife and ecosystem impacts of fire and heat
Climate change, forests and wildfires
Dr. Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfires and wildfire management
- Forest fires, past and present
- Impacts of climate change on forests
Climate change and heat
Dr. Rachel H. White (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
- Climate change, atmospheric circulation and heat waves
Disaster planning and response
Maya Daurio (she/her)
PhD candidate, Department of Anthropology
- Lived experiences of wildfire
- Cascading hazards and consequences of disaster
- Human-environment dimensions of wildfire and disaster
- Member of the UBC Disaster Resilience Research Network
Dr. Michael Hooper (he/him)
Associate Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
- Disaster response, cities and risk, post-disaster planning, rebuilding
Dr. Sara Shneiderman (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs
- Social elements of disaster preparedness and response
- Disaster governance
- Post-disaster recovery, reconstruction, and resettlement
Fire behaviour and fire management
Jen Baron (she/her)
PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfire ecology and management, past and present
- Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments
- Climate change impacts on wildfires
Dr. Kira Hoffman
Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry
- Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and prescribed burning; proactive wildfire management
Health impacts of wildfires, heat and extreme conditions
Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
- Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat
Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health
Dr. Mary-Ann Murphy
Associate Professor, School of Social Work and the Department of Sociology
- Dealing with the emotional trauma of wildfires
- Lessons from evacuees
- What to pack when evacuating
- Caring for seniors in extreme heat
Dr. Michael Schwandt
Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke
- Community and personal actions for health protection
Dr. Angela Yao
Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke
Urban impacts of fire and heat
Dr. Melissa McHale (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
- Urban heating and urban heat mitigation, urban ecology, sustainability and carbon cycle
Wildlife and ecosystem impacts of fire and heat
Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle (she/her)
Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfire recovery
- Ecological impacts of wildfires
- Community wildfire resilience and proactive approaches