UBC experts on wildfires, heat and associated issues Science, Health & Technology

UBC experts are available to comment on wildfires, heat and associated issues.

Climate change, forests and wildfires

Dr. Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfires and wildfire management

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

*unavailable July 13-23

Dr. Greg Garrard (he/him)

Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies

Tel: 250-863-2822

Email: greg.garrard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environmental literature

Culture and climate change (including skepticism)

Cultural ecology of wildfire

Political polarization

Dr. John Innes

Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 604-603-5916

Interview language(s): English

Climate change and wildfires, boreal forests, forest management

Climate change and heat

Dr. Rachel H. White (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: rwhite@eoas.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-230-3504

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, atmospheric circulation and heat waves, B.C.’s forecast for the summer

*unavailable July 14-20

Disaster planning and response

Dr. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German

Economic costs of wildfires including higher insurance costs

Dr. Michael Hooper (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: michael.hooper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Disaster response, rebuilding, cities and risk, disaster planning and governance

*away for much of July

Dr. Sara Shneiderman (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology

Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Social elements of disaster preparedness and response

Disaster governance

Dr. Babak Mohamadpour Tosarkani

Assistant Professor, UBCO School of Engineering

Tel: 647-551-7732

Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Emergency supply chain preparedness

Fire behaviour and fire management

Jen Baron (she/her)

PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: jenbaron@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire ecology and management, past and present

Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments

Climate change impacts on wildfires

Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences

Email: Mathieu.Bourbonnais@ubc.ca

Tel: 778-583-0272

Interview language(s): English, written French

Wildfire risk and fire suppression and mitigation

Firefighting and use of satellites for wildfire detection and monitoring

Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz (she/her)

Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-363-9863

Email: kelsey.copes-gerbitz@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Proactive wildfire management, coexisting with wildfires, sharing responsibility for wildfire management

Community wildfire resilience

Historical fires and wildfire management

Dr. Kevin Hanna

Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences

Tel: 250-807-9265

Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vulnerable infrastructure

Risk and disaster assessment wildfire management and policy

Climate change and risk events

Dr. Kira Hoffman

Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 250-876-8440

Email: kira.hoffman@bvcentre.ca

Interview language(s): English

Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and prescribed burning

Dr. Dwayne Tannant

Professor, School of Engineering

Tel: 604-801-4301

Email: dwayne.tannant@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Landslides, rockfalls

Below debris field flood mitigation

Post-wildfire debris flow mitigation

Health impacts of wildfires, heat and extreme conditions

Dr. Philip Ainslie

Professor, School of Health and Exercise Sciences

Tel: 250-878-6171

Email: philip.ainslie@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Heat, pollution and their isolated and combined influence on physiology and health

Effect of temperature and oxygen availability on physiology, pathology and performance

Acclimatization, adaptation and maladaptation to environmental stress

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat

Dr. Michael Brauer

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts

Air quality and health impacts from smoke

How to minimize exposure to smoke

Dr. Emily Brigham

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Email: emily.brigham@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Lung health, asthma and COPD, pollutant exposures from wildfires, co-exposure with heat

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Adverse health effects related to heat, smoke, ozone and allergens

How heat, smoke, ozone and allergens are climate-change related

Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)

Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing

Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of heat on sleep

Promoting good sleep, particularly for children

Dr. Sarah Henderson

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-910-9144

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health

Dr. Mary-Ann Murphy

Associate Professor, School of Social Work and the Department of Sociology

Tel: 250-807-8705

Email: mary-ann.murphy@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Dealing with the emotional trauma of wildfires

Lessons from evacuees

What to pack when evacuating

Caring for seniors in extreme heat

Dr. Michael Schwandt

Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health

Email: michael.schwandt@vch.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of wildfire smoke

Community and personal actions for health protection

Dr. Angela Yao

Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: angela.yao@bccdc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin, Cantonese

Health impacts of wildfire smoke

Urban impacts of fire and heat

Dr. Melissa McHale (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: melissa.mchale@ubc.ca

Tel: 604–827–3150

Interview language(s): English

Urban heating and urban heat mitigation, urban ecology, sustainability and carbon cycle

Wildlife and ecosystem impacts of fire and heat

Dr. William Cheung

Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Warming seas

Effects of extreme heat on marine life

Impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependent human communities

Climate solutions for the ocean and fisheries

Biodiversity

Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle (she/her)

Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: sarah.dickson-hoyle@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire recovery

Ecological impacts of wildfires

Community wildfire resilience and proactive approaches

Dr. Karen Hodges (she/her)

Professor, UBC Okanagan Department of Biology

Tel: 250-807-8763

Email: karen.hodges@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Post-fire habitats

Wildlife impacts from heat, drought and fire

Salvage logging and impacts on wildlife

Dr. Alison McAfee

Postdoctoral Fellow, Michael Smith Laboratories and North Carolina State University

Tel: 778-995-2151

Email: alison.n.mcafee@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Honey bee biology and fertility

Impact of high temperatures on bee fertility and survival

Dr. Matthew Mitchell (he/him)

Research Associate, Centre for Sustainable Food Systems

Tel: 778-580-8222

Email: matthew.mitchell@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Biodiversity, smoke/pollutant impacts on animal activity, ecosystem services

*unavailable until Sept. 5

Dr. David Scott

Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences

Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of wildfire on hydrology and erosion

Evaluation of fire site rehabilitation methods in terms of controlling erosion and sedimentation

Note: Dr. Scott is only available for interviews via email