UBC experts on 100th year since introduction of the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act in Canada

This July 1 marks a century since the introduction of the Chinese Immigration Act of 1923, also recognized as the Chinese Exclusion Act, in Canada. The federal government originally passed this legislation to prohibit the entry of all Chinese immigrants, a policy that remained in effect until its repeal in 1947.
In recognition of the Act’s centennial, various UBC researchers have partnered with curator Catherine Clement to unveil the Paper Trail Exhibition at Vancouver’s Canadian Chinese Museum.
UBC experts are available to comment on the legacy of this Act and the Paper Trail exhibition.
Dr. Laura Ishiguro (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of History
Interview language(s): English
- the 1923 Chinese Immigration Act in wider context of Asian Canadian history, white supremacy and/or settler colonialism in Canada
Dr. Chris Lee
Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures
Interview language(s): English, Cantonese
- Asian and Chinese Canadian literature, arts and culture
- Asian Canadian experience (historical and contemporary) and Asian Canadian studies in higher education
*on European time, PDT +9 hours
Dr. Guofang Li
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin
- Asian immigrants’ education and integration, anti-Asian racism in education
Dr. Mary Liston
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Interview language(s): English, French, Spanish
- Legal action seeking redress for Exclusion Act, Harper government apology and significance
*limited availability
Naomi Louie
Graduate Research Assistant and Curatorial Assistant of the Paper Trail Exhibition
Interview language(s): English
- the Paper Trail Project, the Chinese Canadian Exclusion Era, Chinese Canadian archives and newly released documents, C.I. Certificates
Dr. Miu Chung Yan
Professor, School of Social Work
Interview language(s): English, Cantonese
- Recent Chinese immigration to Canada, racism against Asians
Dr. Henry Yu
Associate Professor, Department of History
Co-Lead, Centre for Asian Canadian Research and Engagement
Interview language(s): English
- Asian Canadian and Chinese Canadian history
- Race, ethnicity, and nationalism