UBC experts on 100th year since introduction of the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act in Canada Media Advisories

This July 1 marks a century since the introduction of the Chinese Immigration Act of 1923, also recognized as the Chinese Exclusion Act, in Canada. The federal government originally passed this legislation to prohibit the entry of all Chinese immigrants, a policy that remained in effect until its repeal in 1947.

In recognition of the Act’s centennial, various UBC researchers have partnered with curator Catherine Clement to unveil the Paper Trail Exhibition at Vancouver’s Canadian Chinese Museum.

UBC experts are available to comment on the legacy of this Act and the Paper Trail exhibition.

Dr. Laura Ishiguro (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: laura.ishiguro@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

the 1923 Chinese Immigration Act in wider context of Asian Canadian history, white supremacy and/or settler colonialism in Canada

Dr. Chris Lee

Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures

Email: chris.lee@ubc.ca

Cel: 604-838-7636 (Whatsapp only)

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Asian and Chinese Canadian literature, arts and culture

Asian Canadian experience (historical and contemporary) and Asian Canadian studies in higher education

*on European time, PDT +9 hours

Dr. Guofang Li

Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Email: Guofang.li@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin

Asian immigrants’ education and integration, anti-Asian racism in education

Dr. Mary Liston

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 602-822-9844

Email: liston@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French, Spanish

Legal action seeking redress for Exclusion Act, Harper government apology and significance

*limited availability

Naomi Louie

Graduate Research Assistant and Curatorial Assistant of the Paper Trail Exhibition

Cel: 604-928-7437

Email: naomijlouie@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

the Paper Trail Project, the Chinese Canadian Exclusion Era, Chinese Canadian archives and newly released documents, C.I. Certificates

Dr. Miu Chung Yan

Professor, School of Social Work

Email: miu.yan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Recent Chinese immigration to Canada, racism against Asians

Dr. Henry Yu

Associate Professor, Department of History

Co-Lead, Centre for Asian Canadian Research and Engagement

Cel: 778-895-5088 (please text to schedule an interview)

Interview language(s): English

Asian Canadian and Chinese Canadian history

Race, ethnicity, and nationalism