Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on National Indigenous Peoples Day Media Advisories

Wednesday, June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. Several UBC experts are available to speak with media.

Dr. Warren Cardinal-McTeague

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: warren.cardinal-mcteague@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Co-producing research with Indigenous communities, decolonizing science and education, Indigenous data sovereignty

Danilo Caron (he/him)

PhD student, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Decolonizing civil engineering, incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing within engineering design and delivery

Tania Dick, RN

Member of Dzawada’enuxw First Nations of Kingcome Inlet

Adjunct Professor and Indigenous Nursing Lead, School of Nursing

Email:

Interview language(s): English Member of Dzawada’enuxw First Nations of Kingcome InletAdjunct Professor and Indigenous Nursing Lead, School of NursingEmail: tania.dick@ubc.ca Interview language(s): English

Providing informed health care in a culturally safe environment

Supporting Indigenous nursing students in their practice and in creating more culturally competent and safe nurses overall

Dr. Christopher Hammerly

Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics

Email: chris.hammerly@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Language revitalization/reclamation, language documentation, Indigenous language technology

hagwil hayetsk / Dr. Charles Menzies

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous governance, natural resource management, post-secondary sector, Impact Benefit Agreements, rights and title, basketball in coastal Indigenous communities, repatriation

Dr. Tricia Logan (she/her)

Assistant Professor, School of Information and Interim Academic Directory, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Email: tricia.logan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Residential schools, oral histories, Métis history, colonialism, settler-colonial genocide, truth and reconciliation, histories of Indigenous Peoples, museum studies

Dana-Lyn McKenzie

Senior Manager, EDI and Indigeneity, Faculty of Applied Science/Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Lead for implementing the Indigenous Strategic Plan in two faculties

Works with Indigenous student advisors, EDI and raising Indigenous awareness

Co-chairs EDI and Indigenous Engagement Committees in both faculties

Coast Salish and a practising part-time lawyer, member of Hwlitsum First Nation

Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March commemorating Orange Shirt Day

Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)

He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production

UBC events to mark National Indigenous History Month: See what’s happening.