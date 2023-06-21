Crowds gathered at the UBC Vancouver campus for the raising of the Reconciliation Pole.

UBC experts on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Jun 21, 2023    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Wednesday, June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. Several UBC experts are available to speak with media.

Dr. Warren Cardinal-McTeague
Assistant Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: warren.cardinal-mcteague@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Co-producing research with Indigenous communities, decolonizing science and education, Indigenous data sovereignty

Danilo Caron (he/him)
PhD student, Department of Civil Engineering
Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

Tania Dick, RN
Member of Dzawada’enuxw First Nations of Kingcome Inlet
Adjunct Professor and Indigenous Nursing Lead, School of Nursing
Email: 
Interview language(s): English

Dr. Christopher Hammerly
Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics
Email: chris.hammerly@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Language revitalization/reclamation, language documentation, Indigenous language technology

hagwil hayetsk / Dr. Charles Menzies
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Indigenous governance, natural resource management, post-secondary sector, Impact Benefit Agreements, rights and title, basketball in coastal Indigenous communities, repatriation

Dr. Tricia Logan (she/her)
Assistant Professor, School of Information and Interim Academic Directory, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre
Email: tricia.logan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Residential schools, oral histories, Métis history, colonialism, settler-colonial genocide, truth and reconciliation, histories of Indigenous Peoples, museum studies

Dana-Lyn McKenzie
Senior Manager, EDI and Indigeneity, Faculty of Applied Science/Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Lead for implementing the Indigenous Strategic Plan in two faculties
  • Works with Indigenous student advisors, EDI and raising Indigenous awareness
  • Co-chairs EDI and Indigenous Engagement Committees in both faculties
  • Coast Salish and a practising part-time lawyer, member of Hwlitsum First Nation
  • Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March commemorating Orange Shirt Day

Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)
He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production

UBC events to mark National Indigenous History Month: See what’s happening.

