UBC experts on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Wednesday, June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. Several UBC experts are available to speak with media.
Dr. Warren Cardinal-McTeague
Assistant Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: warren.cardinal-mcteague@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Co-producing research with Indigenous communities, decolonizing science and education, Indigenous data sovereignty
Danilo Caron (he/him)
PhD student, Department of Civil Engineering
Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Decolonizing civil engineering, incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing within engineering design and delivery
Member of Dzawada’enuxw First Nations of Kingcome Inlet
Adjunct Professor and Indigenous Nursing Lead, School of Nursing
Email: tania.dick@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Providing informed health care in a culturally safe environment
- Supporting Indigenous nursing students in their practice and in creating more culturally competent and safe nurses overall
Dr. Christopher Hammerly
Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics
Email: chris.hammerly@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Language revitalization/reclamation, language documentation, Indigenous language technology
hagwil hayetsk / Dr. Charles Menzies
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Indigenous governance, natural resource management, post-secondary sector, Impact Benefit Agreements, rights and title, basketball in coastal Indigenous communities, repatriation
Dr. Tricia Logan (she/her)
Assistant Professor, School of Information and Interim Academic Directory, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre
Email: tricia.logan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Residential schools, oral histories, Métis history, colonialism, settler-colonial genocide, truth and reconciliation, histories of Indigenous Peoples, museum studies
Dana-Lyn McKenzie
Senior Manager, EDI and Indigeneity, Faculty of Applied Science/Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Lead for implementing the Indigenous Strategic Plan in two faculties
- Works with Indigenous student advisors, EDI and raising Indigenous awareness
- Co-chairs EDI and Indigenous Engagement Committees in both faculties
- Coast Salish and a practising part-time lawyer, member of Hwlitsum First Nation
- Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March commemorating Orange Shirt Day
Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)
He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production
