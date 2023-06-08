UBC In The News
Wildfire smoke triggers air quality warning
Media mentioned weather forecasting tool FireSmoke, developed by UBC’s Weather Forecast Research Team, which shows a visual forecast of what smoke conditions might look like in Canada and the U.S.
WHYY (NPR/PBS), The Pointer, Buffalo News
Many Americans make this financial mistake when switching jobs — here's how to avoid it
Dr. Yanwen Wang (Sauder School of Business) co-authored a study which found that two in five American employees are cashing out their 401K plans early.
Channel 3000, News Channel 21, Local News 8 (ABC)
Is it safe to exercise outdoors when the air quality is bad?
Sport and exercise medicine and kinesiology professor Dr. Michael Koehle said to shorten workouts outdoors or to move exercise indoors if the air quality index rises into the red zone.
Washington Post via Best Life
As ocean oxygen levels dip, fish face an uncertain future
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the population growth of the fish species Bombay duck.
BBC
Kathleen Folbigg: A pardon after 20 years as 'Australia's worst mother'
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Emma Cunliffe commented on Kathleen Folbigg who was convicted of killing her four children in 2003 and given an unconditional pardon after serving 20 years.
BBC via Yahoo; Today Extra Australia
If God has no gender, why not refer to God as 'she?'
Gender, race, sexuality and social justice professor Dr. Ayesha Chaudhry discussed referring to God with different pronouns.
NPR
Survey indicates strong support for enhanced protection of Irish marine ecosystems
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) spoke about ocean conservation at the Fair Seas World Ocean Day in Ireland on Thursday.
Irish Times, Irish Examiner
How does wildfire smoke affect air quality and your health?
Head of respiratory medicine Dr. Chris Carlsten discussed how to protect ourselves from the health impacts of wildfires.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The attack by Pierre Poilievre and others on safe supply will cost us lives
Peter A. Allard school of Law professor Ben Perrin was interviewed about drug overdose deaths in Canada in an opinion piece.
Toronto Star
'Dark design' can nudge you into tipping more, says expert
School of information visiting professor Dr. Olivier St-Cyr said that preset tip amounts on payment machines are designed to play on a customer’s desire to appear generous.
CBC
Vancouver voice actors concerned about AI cloning voices without consent
Theatre and film professor Dr. Patrick Parra Pennefather commented on the use of artificial intelligence in the creative industry.
CTV News
'Very, very hard to breathe': Experts call wildfires a 'major public health concern' for Canada
Nursing lecturer Raluca Radu said that wildfire smoke needs to be treated as a public health concern as the climate crisis worsens.
CTV News
‘Cost of living, food, gasoline’: Bank of Canada’s interest rate change a worry for some
Economics professor Dr. Michael Devereux commented on the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate hike.
Global News
B.C. health minister promises expansion to Surrey Memorial Hospital
Clinical professor Dr. Urbain Ip commented on the staff shortages in Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency department.
Global News
‘Come as you are’: New Vancouver clinic focuses on affirming, trauma-informed care
Economics professor Dr. Marina Adshade commented on a new Vancouver clinic which provides healthcare services to racialized, transgender and non-binary people.
Global News
‘One in a million’: Deer photobombs killer whale in waters near B.C.-U.S. border
Marine mammal research unit graduate student Josh McInnes commented on the recent sighting of a killer whale and a deer.
Global News
Residents urged to take precautions as wildfire smoke comprises air quality in parts of B.C.
School of population and public health professor Dr. Sarah Henderson discussed how to protect ourselves from the health impacts of wildfires.
Global News
How the wildfires are already affecting our health
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer discussed the health impacts of wildfires on Canadians.
Maclean’s
Yes, people with dark skin can get skin cancer
Dermatology and skin science professor Dr. Sunil Kaila commented on the occurrence of skin cancer in darker skin types.
Best Health via MSN
From bad to worse: what to expect from Canada's wildfire seasons
Forestry professors Drs. Lori Daniels and John Innes discussed the changes in Canada’s wildfire seasons.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Times Colonist, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Prince George Citizen
B.C. mortgage holders brace for higher payments for longer period
Economics professor Dr. Henry Siu commented on the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate hike.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen
If Russia takes up scorched-earth tactics, it would only strengthen the will of its foes
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers wrote about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Globe and Mail
PGA Tour goes from using 9/11 against LIV to bathing in Saudi money
Sauder School of Business lecturer Adam Pankratz discussed PGA Tour’s merger with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
Postmedia via National Post, The Province
Font at UBC gives fresh look to Indigenous languages while working on reconciliation
A new font to typeset Salish languages is the result of a unique collaboration between UBC, Musqueam and Syilx.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, CBC, Global News, CTV News, Vancouver Sun, The Province, iNFO News
UBCO confers honorary degrees to steadfast campus supporters
Former UBC chancellor Lindsay Gordon and Okanagan National Alliance executive director Pauline Terbasket will receive honorary degrees from UBCO this week.
Castanet