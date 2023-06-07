UBC experts on rising interest rates Business, Law & Society

The Bank of Canada has increased its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent, which is the highest in 22 years. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Mortages, housing

Dr. Michael Devereux

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Economics, macro and monetary economics, economic policy

Dr. Henry Siu

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Macroeconomics and labour economics: automation and the decline of middle-class jobs; monetary and fiscal stimulus; recessions and jobless recoveries; youth unemployment

Dr. Tsur Somerville (he/him).

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

