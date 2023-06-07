Man signing mortgage papers

UBC experts on rising interest rates

Business, Law & Society

Jun 7, 2023

The Bank of Canada has increased its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent, which is the highest in 22 years. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 778-384-1489
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Mortages, housing

Dr. Michael Devereux
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-2542
Email: devm@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Economics, macro and monetary economics, economic policy

Dr. Henry Siu
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-765-7860
Email: hankman@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Macroeconomics and labour economics: automation and the decline of middle-class jobs; monetary and fiscal stimulus; recessions and jobless recoveries; youth unemployment

Dr. Tsur Somerville (he/him).
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Mortgages, commercial and residential

