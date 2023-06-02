Photo: Matt Palmer /Unsplash

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires and associated issues

Media Advisories

Jun 2, 2023    |   For more information, contact UBC Media Relations

UBC experts are available to comment on wildfires and associated issues.

Wildfires

Jen Baron (she/her)
PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: jenbaron@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfire ecology and management, past and present
  • Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments
  • Climate change impacts on wildfires

Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Email: Mathieu.Bourbonnais@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-583-0272
Interview language(s): English, written French

  • Wildfire risk and fire suppression and mitigation
  • Firefighting and use of satellites for wildfire detection and monitoring

Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz (she/her)
Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 604-363-9863
Email: kelsey.copes-gerbitz@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Proactive wildfire management, coexisting with wildfires, sharing responsibility for wildfire management
  • Community wildfire resilience
  • Historical fires and wildfire management

Dr. Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfires and wildfire management
  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests

Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle (she/her)
Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: sarah.dickson-hoyle@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfire recovery
  • Ecological impacts of wildfires
  • Community wildfire resilience and proactive approaches

Dr. Karen Hodges (she/her)
Professor, UBC Okanagan Department of Biology
Tel: 250-807-8763
Email: karen.hodges@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Post-fire habitats
  • Wildlife impacts from heat, drought and fire
  • Salvage logging and impacts on wildlife

Dr. Kira Hoffman
Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 250-876-8440
Email: kira.hoffman@bvcentre.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and prescribed burning

Dr. John Innes
Professor, Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604-603-5916
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate change and wildfires, boreal forests, forest management

Dr. Matthew Mitchell (he/him)
Research Associate, Centre for Sustainable Food Systems
Tel: 778-580-8222
Email: matthew.mitchell@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Biodiversity, smoke/pollutant impacts on animal activity, ecosystem services

*unavailable June 21-Sept. 5

Health impacts

Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts
  • Air quality and health impacts from smoke
  • How to minimize exposure to smoke

Dr. Emily Brigham
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Email: emily.brigham@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Lung health, asthma and COPD, pollutant exposures from wildfires, co-exposure with heat

Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
Tel: 604-839-1561
Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Adverse health effects related to heat, smoke, ozone and allergens
  • How heat, smoke, ozone and allergens are climate-change related

Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-910-9144
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health

*unavailable until June 18

Dr. Michael Schwandt
Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health
Email: michael.schwandt@vch.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Health impacts of wildfire smoke
  • Community and personal actions for health protection

Dr. Angela Yao
Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: angela.yao@bccdc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin, Cantonese

  • Health impacts of wildfire smoke

Heat

Dr. Alison McAfee
Postdoctoral Fellow, Michael Smith Laboratories and North Carolina State University
Tel: 778-995-2151
Email: alison.n.mcafee@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English

  • Honey bee biology and fertility
  • Impact of high temperatures on bee fertility and survival

Find other stories about: , ,

Contact

UBC Media Relations
Email: media.relations@ubc.ca