UBC In The News
Poor eating habits in college can lead to long-term health problems, study suggests
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Jean Bottorff led a study which found that poor eating habits among students can contribute to a variety of future health issues, including obesity, respiratory diseases and depression.
FOX
I was ashamed of being Chinese. Learning about my ancestors' first years in Canada changed that
History professor emeritus Dr. Peter Ward and professor Dr. Henry Yu’s research on Chinese immigrants who paid the Chinese Head Tax from 1886-1949 was mentioned in an opinion piece about Chinese ancestry.
CBC
These animals shouldn’t be alive, much less sprinting
Zoology professor Dr. Katie Marshall discussed how cold-adapted animals cope with subzero temperatures.
The Atlantic
Should Nepal move Everest’s base camp in the face of climate crisis? The sherpas don’t think so
Asian studies professor Dr. Pasang Yangjee Sherpa commented on tourism’s effect on the climate of Mount Everest.
Independent UK via Yahoo, MSN
How does perimenopause affect sleep?
Endocrinology professor Dr. Jerilynn Prior discussed symptoms of perimenopause, the menopause transitional phase.
Reader’s Digest UK
Unusual killer whale behaviour in Spain
Marine mammal research unit director Dr. Andrew Trites, and graduate students Taryn Scarff and Josh McInnes commented on the killer whales damaging boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.
CTV
Dr. Andrew Trites: Express UK
Taryn Scarff: CBC On The Coast
Discovered in collections, many new species are already gone
Botany professor Dr. Quentin Cronk commented on dark extinctions, the extinction of species before they are discovered.
Undark via Salon
Freedom Mobile workers seeking union after acquisition: Teamsters Canada
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Supriya Routh commented on whether Freedom Mobile workers can unionize.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, BNN Bloomberg, Toronto Star, O Canada, Yahoo, MSN
Renters might soon feel the pain as their landlords post losses. Here’s why
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff said that the rental market will grow as more people cannot afford Canada’s increasingly higher borrowing costs.
Global News via MSN
Air Canada pilots have opened the gate to early contract talks: can travellers expect a strike?
Dr. David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the Sauder School of Business, discussed the air pilot and airport personnel shortage.
Toronto Star
Will e-bike rebate program get people out of their cars? Here’s what UBC research shows
Media mentioned a study from UBC’s research on active transportation lab headed by Dr. Alex Bigazzi which found that electric bikes help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and congestion. Civil engineering PhD students Amir Hassanpour and Elmira Berjisian were quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Regina Leader-Post, Prince George Post; Black Press via Cloverdale Reporter, Hope Standard, Oak Bay News, Terrace Standard, Surrey Now-Leader
Adding up the billions of government dollars directed at Canada’s opioid crisis
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Benjamin Perrin and school of population and public health professor Dr. Mark Haden commented on illicit drug overdose deaths.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Prince George Citizen, Tri-City News, Pique NewsMagazine, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Richmond News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now
Forget herbicides. Sandblasting will whack those weeds
Dr. Claire Kremen (zoology; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) and Dr. Julia Kreiner (botany) discussed the effect of herbicides and other weed-removal techniques on the environment.
National Observer
Fish fight over West Coast licenses and quota resurfaces at federal committee
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor Dr. Villy Christensen commented on fishing licenses and quotas on Canada’s west coast.
National Observer via Penticton Herald, Yahoo
UBCO researcher, Indigenous leader calls for refining of wildlife recovery benchmarks
UBCO researchers are calling to change endangered species laws to help Indigenous communities beyond just simply bringing the animals back to an abundant level.
Mission City Record
We must eliminate persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic plastics before it’s too late
Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) argued that plastics should be categorized as persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) pollutants to help governments control their creation and usage.
The Province, Phys.org
'I was in a coma for about 45 days': UBC student graduates after near-fatal accident
UBC student Yi Du, who nearly lost his life and suffered brain injuries from a vehicle collision in 2021, will be graduating this week.
CTV, Tri-City News