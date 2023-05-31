UBC experts on National Indigenous History Month

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada. Several UBC experts are available to speak with media.
Danilo Caron (he/him)
PhD student, Department of Civil Engineering
Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Decolonizing civil engineering, incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing within engineering design and delivery
*limited availability June 9-15
Dr. Christopher Hammerly
Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics
Email: chris.hammerly@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Language revitalization/reclamation, language documentation, Indigenous language technology
*unavailable June 24-28
hagwil hayetsk / Dr. Charles Menzies
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Indigenous governance, natural resource management, post-secondary sector, Impact Benefit Agreements, rights and title, basketball in coastal Indigenous communities, repatriation
Dana-Lyn McKenzie
Senior Manager, EDI and Indigeneity, Faculty of Applied Science/Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Lead for implementing the Indigenous Strategic Plan in two faculties
- Works with Indigenous student advisors, EDI and raising Indigenous awareness
- Co-chairs EDI and Indigenous Engagement Committees in both faculties
- Coast Salish and a practising part-time lawyer, member of Hwlitsum First Nation
- Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March commemorating Orange Shirt Day
Dr. Bruce Granville Miller
Professor Emeritus, Department of Anthropology
Email: bruce.miller@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Indigenous-mainstream relations and histories, Indigenous legal/justice historic practices, apology/reconciliation, anthropology of the Coast Salish, Indigenous peoples around the world, Indigenous peoples and the BC Human Rights Tribunal
*unavailable June 19-25
Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)
He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production
UBC events to mark National Indigenous History Month: See what’s happening.