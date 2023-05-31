Crowds gathered at the UBC Vancouver campus for the raising of the Reconciliation Pole.

UBC experts on National Indigenous History Month

May 31, 2023    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada. Several UBC experts are available to speak with media.

Danilo Caron (he/him)
PhD student, Department of Civil Engineering
Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

*limited availability June 9-15

Dr. Christopher Hammerly
Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics
Email: chris.hammerly@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Language revitalization/reclamation, language documentation, Indigenous language technology

*unavailable June 24-28

hagwil hayetsk / Dr. Charles Menzies
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Indigenous governance, natural resource management, post-secondary sector, Impact Benefit Agreements, rights and title, basketball in coastal Indigenous communities, repatriation

Dana-Lyn McKenzie
Senior Manager, EDI and Indigeneity, Faculty of Applied Science/Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Lead for implementing the Indigenous Strategic Plan in two faculties
  • Works with Indigenous student advisors, EDI and raising Indigenous awareness
  • Co-chairs EDI and Indigenous Engagement Committees in both faculties
  • Coast Salish and a practising part-time lawyer, member of Hwlitsum First Nation
  • Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March commemorating Orange Shirt Day

Dr. Bruce Granville Miller
Professor Emeritus, Department of Anthropology
Email: bruce.miller@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Indigenous-mainstream relations and histories, Indigenous legal/justice historic practices, apology/reconciliation, anthropology of the Coast Salish, Indigenous peoples around the world, Indigenous peoples and the BC Human Rights Tribunal

*unavailable June 19-25 

Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)
He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production

UBC events to mark National Indigenous History Month: See what’s happening.

