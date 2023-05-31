Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on National Indigenous History Month Media Advisories

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada. Several UBC experts are available to speak with media.

Danilo Caron (he/him)

PhD student, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Decolonizing civil engineering, incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing within engineering design and delivery

*limited availability June 9-15

Dr. Christopher Hammerly

Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics

Email: chris.hammerly@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Language revitalization/reclamation, language documentation, Indigenous language technology

*unavailable June 24-28

hagwil hayetsk / Dr. Charles Menzies

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous governance, natural resource management, post-secondary sector, Impact Benefit Agreements, rights and title, basketball in coastal Indigenous communities, repatriation

Dana-Lyn McKenzie

Senior Manager, EDI and Indigeneity, Faculty of Applied Science/Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Lead for implementing the Indigenous Strategic Plan in two faculties

Works with Indigenous student advisors, EDI and raising Indigenous awareness

Co-chairs EDI and Indigenous Engagement Committees in both faculties

Coast Salish and a practising part-time lawyer, member of Hwlitsum First Nation

Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March commemorating Orange Shirt Day

Dr. Bruce Granville Miller

Professor Emeritus, Department of Anthropology

Email: bruce.miller@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous-mainstream relations and histories, Indigenous legal/justice historic practices, apology/reconciliation, anthropology of the Coast Salish, Indigenous peoples around the world, Indigenous peoples and the BC Human Rights Tribunal

*unavailable June 19-25

Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)

He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: shandin.pete@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Earth science experiential and Indigenous learning (EaSEIL), developing a toolkit for assessing student understanding of how Indigenous topics intersect with their field of study, a review of Salish astronomical knowledge, Salish Ethno-hydrological observation and river behaviour, a conceptual framework for Indigenous research methodologies for science knowledge production

UBC events to mark National Indigenous History Month: See what’s happening.