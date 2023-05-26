UBC In The News
‘Wildly inconsistent’: B.C. researcher helps define new standards for concussion diagnosis
Psychology professor Dr. Noah Silverberg helped to develop a new standardized approach to diagnosing concussions.
Canadian Press via CBC, Global News
Poor eating habits can lead to lifelong diseases
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Jean Bottorff led a study which found that poor eating habits among students can contribute to a variety of future health issues, including obesity, respiratory diseases, and depression.
Earth.com
Will B.C. towns’ bylaws undermine drug decriminalization pilot?
Media mentioned a study by UBC and the BC Centre for Disease Control which found that toxic drug deaths rates are higher in smaller communities.
The Tyee via CTV, iNFO News, iHeartRadio
Vancouver scientists turn crop and forest materials into bioproducts
UBC scientists invented a machine called MiniTorr that turns crop and forest materials into useful bioproducts.
City News
Fungi and plants clean up California pollution
Microbiology and immunology professor Dr. Bill Mohn commented on bioremediation, a process that uses plants and fungi to vacuum up pollutants from soil.
AFP via Daily Mail, France 24, Yahoo, Raw Story
There are fewer wildfires in Canada but they are more powerful
Forestry researcher Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz said that wildfires can threaten critical infrastructure, such as power lines and major industrial sites like the oilsands.
CBC
How to deal with allergies in infants
Land and food systems PhD candidate Brock Williams discussed safely introducing food allergens to babies.
CBC BC Today (26:20 mark)
El Niño is on our doorstep, but not all are created equal. So what does it mean for Canada?
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner said that El Niño events, which is when there are warmer than average sea surface temperatures over the Pacific, are now warmer and stronger.
Radio-Canada
B.C. Green Party calling for an 'all-party artificial intelligence task force'
Computer science professor emeritus Dr. Alan Mackworth commented on AI corporations calling for government regulation.
CTV
Safe supply and the overdose crisis: An FAQ
Sociology professor Dr. Lindsey Richardson discussed safe supply which provides drug users with prescribed narcotics as an alternative to the tainted substances they might find on the street.
City News
B.C. trade mission to Asia does not include China as province focuses on diversifying trade
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. Paul Evans commented on B.C. Premier David Eby’s trip to Asia.
Vancouver Sun
B.C. birders ask province to protect Fairy Creek old-growth to save threatened species
Chemical and biological engineering professor emerita Dr. Royann Petrell and forestry professor Dr. Peter Arcese are calling on the government to increase wildlife habitat areas in Vancouver Island old-growth forests to save the threatened marbled murrelet.
National Observer via CTV, Penticton Herald, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Squamish Chief
Anti-government protesters are reclaiming the Israeli flag from the far-right
Sociology PhD candidate Tom Einhorn wrote about how the Israeli flag has become a symbol of anti-government protests.
The Conversation
It took 54 years, but this man just got his bachelor's degree
Arthur Ross, a student who first enrolled at UBC in 1969, graduated on May 25.
BBC via Yahoo, MSN; Washington Post, iHeartRadio
UBC’s youngest and oldests grads
Eighteen-year-old Floria Gu and 78-year-old Yee Siong Piang are UBC’s youngest and oldest students respectively, graduating this spring.
CKNW