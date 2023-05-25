UBC In The News
Grazie: The new rules of gratitude
Media mentioned a study by UBC researchers which found that being generous can lead to a decrease in blood pressure.
Rolling Stone
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Psychology professor Dr. Noah Silverberg helped to develop a new standardized approach to diagnosing concussions.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, CTV, MSN, Yahoo, Castanet
UBC Okanagan seeking study participants with Crohn's disease
Dr. Natasha Haskey, researcher at UBCO’s centre for microbiome and inflammation research, is seeking participants for a study on the impact of intermittent fasting on Crohn’s disease.
Castanet
China’s Xi mimics Mao’s crisis response in sweeping indoctrination drive
History professor Dr. Timothy Cheek commented on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s indoctrination drives to spread his political doctrine.
Wall Street Journal
Orcas are sinking sailboats in a game that’s ‘gotten way out of hand,’ experts say
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, commented on killer whales attacking sailboats.
Business Insider via Yahoo, MSN, Ottawa Now, Miami Herald via The State, The News & Observer
‘Boiling point’: B.C. doctor says Surrey Memorial Hospital is in crisis
Clinical professor Dr. Urbain Ip commented on the staff shortages in Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency department.
Global News
Almost 10 per cent of homes in B.C. owned by investor-occupants
Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tom Davidoff commented on a Statistics Canada report which found that investor occupants made up almost 10 per cent of B.C. homeowners in 2020.
CBC BC Today (4:15 mark)
UBC's oldest graduate on going back to school
UBCO health and exercise sciences professor Dr. Jennifer Jakobi discussed pursuing education when you’re older.
CBC BC Today (28:05 mark)
Chinatown groups back controversial Keefer Street development plan
PhD candidate Louisa-May Khoo (school of community and regional planning) commented on the plan to redevelop a site on Chinatown’s Keefer Street.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada, Prince George Post
‘Birders, not blockaders’ ask B.C. to protect old-growth in Fairy Creek to save marbled murrelets
Chemical and biological engineering professor emerita Dr. Royann Petrell and forestry professor Dr. Peter Arcese are calling on the government to increase wildlife habitat areas in Vancouver Island old-growth forests to save the threatened marbled murrelet.
National Observer
B.C. makes 'significant progress' on protecting biodiversity, report says
Forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton commented on the government of B.C.’s efforts in conserving habitats.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Castanet, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Pique NewsMagazine, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Richmond News
Only two major Canadian grocers label 'farmed salmon,' finds report
Dr. Gideon Mordecai (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said that the federal study that found “no statistically significant association” between infested salmon farms and sea lice in nearby wild salmon is biased.
Coast Reporter
Alberta needs a government that plays fair with people of all generations
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) argued that the party that forms government in Alberta on May 29 needs to appoint a minister responsible for intergenerational fairness in the province.
National Observer
We can get better at seeing disasters coming
Anthropology professor Dr. Sara Shneiderman and PhD candidate Jonathan Eaton discussed disaster planning in B.C. and Alberta.
The Conversation via The Tyee
Making waves - Bashar Rahman
Media featured international economics undergraduate student Bashar Rahman who is cycling across Bangladesh to produce a documentary about how climate change affects the most vulnerable in the country.
Globe and Mail
UBC's 'slowest' graduate earns history degree 54 years after enrolling
Arthur Ross, a student who first enrolled at UBC in 1969, will be graduating this spring.
CTV
UBC’s youngest, oldest and ‘slowest’ students reflect ahead of graduation
Media featured Fiona Gu, Yee Siong Pang and Arthur Ross, UBC’s youngest, oldest and slowest students respectively, graduating this spring.
Black Press via Today in BC, Cloverdale Reporter, North Delta Reporter, Surrey Now-Leader, Hope Standard, Mission City Record, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News