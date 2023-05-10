UBC In The News
Emergency surgery delays harming kids, BC Children’s Hospital study finds
Clinical professor of surgery Dr. Sonia Anne Butterworth led a study which found that almost half of emergency surgeries for high-risk infants were delayed.
The Tyee
Tax shelter fuels ‘cultural addiction’ to high and rising home prices: advocate
A study conducted by Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) argued that housing in B.C. would be more affordable if the government charged an annual property surtax between 0.2 and one per cent on homes valued above $1 million.
Black Press via Today in BC, Terrace Standard, Oak Bay News, Victoria News, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Sooke News Mirror, Surrey Now-Leader
Fasten your seatbelts: WestJet pilots protest at Pearson ahead of possible strike action
Dr. David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the Sauder School of Business, said that the WestJet pilot strike might cause some travel delays, but it won’t be as bad as last summer.
Toronto Star
Some oil and gas operations in B.C. have shut down amid wildfires, energy regulator says
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed his concerns about wildfire risk in northeast B.C.
CBC
Do you find it hard to make friends in Vancouver?
Occupational science and occupational therapy assistant professor Dr. Suzanne Huot discusses what makes Vancouver so isolating.
CBC On The Coast
Legal expert reacts to hidden cameras discovered in AirBnb rental
Peter A. Allard School of Law assistant professor Dr. Kristen Thomasen commented on how governments are addressing sophisticated surveillance technology.
CBC On The Coast
Vancouver weighs exempting new homes from vacancy tax
Sauder School of Business professors Drs. Tsur Somerville and Tom Davidoff commented on the proposed policy to exempt newly built, unsold housing units from the empty homes tax.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, O Canada
Albertan recalls harrowing encounter with wildfire that destroyed home
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on how burning embers from forest wildfires reach homes and yards.
Weather Network via Yahoo, MSN, Canada Today
Rare heatwave in May raises concerns for more floods and fires: Emergencies Minister
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed his concerns about wildfire risk in northeast B.C.
Glacier Media via Canada Today, Pique NewsMagazine, Prince George Citizen, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, Times Colonist
Case of evacuated Langford apartment building highlights need to negotiate risk
Peter A. Allard School of Law assistant professor Dr. Samuel Beswick commented on a B.C. Supreme Court ruling involving a Langford apartment building where tenants were forced to evacuate due to safety concerns.
Times Colonist
Mothers’ education has a powerful role shaping their children’s futures
Sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian co-wrote about how the educational status of mothers has a huge influence over a child’s education.
The Conversation
B.C. right to take on NIMBYs, but going about it in worst way possible
Leonid Sirota and Mark Mancini (Centre for Constitutional Law and Legal Studies) argued that the proposed legislation to support a low-income housing project on Arbutus Street goes against the rule of law.
National Post
Behold Vancouver, where there are housing solutions to be found
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon argued that Vancouver should build more non-market housing projects to address the affordable housing problem.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Business in Vancouver, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Coast Reporter, Times Colonist, Delta Optimist