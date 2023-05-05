UBC In The News
Researchers call for reconsideration on indicators for reef health in Indian and Pacific oceans
Dr. Sara Cannon, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, led a study which found that seaweed behaviour is not a strong indicator of human disturbance in oceans.
Cosmos Magazine
A new study of 1 million employees shows what happens when colleagues leave
A study co-authored by Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (Sauder School of Business) found that mass layoffs encourage voluntary resignations among those who remain.
Quartz
How to prevent runner's knee pain
Clinical assistant professor Dr. Jean-François Esculier co-authored a study which found that changing the way you run can reduce knee-cap pain in runners.
CBC Radio
Kelowna artwork to be outfitted with new technology to capture and kill airborne viruses
A new technology developed partly at UBCO called C-POLAR that uses a positively charged surface to capture and kill viruses and bacteria is being tested.
Black Press via Victoria News, Surrey Now-Leader, Cloverdale Reporter, North Delta Reporter, Campbell River Mirror, Chilliwack Progress, Today in BC, Aldergrove Star, Hope Standard
Canadians apathetic over coronation of King Charles
Political science professor emeritus Dr. Philip Resnick commented on King Charles III’s coronation and the sentiment among Canadians.
The National
Here’s why the U.S. is pushing Ottawa to require visas from Mexicans
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Efrat Arbel discussed the visa requirement for refugees to seek asylum in Canada.
Toronto Star
Climate column
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the health impacts of wildfire smoke pollution.
CBC Early Edition
Teaching kids how to make good choices
Dr. Robin Gregory, adjunct professor at Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed how kids and adults make decisions.
The Tyee
Basic income isn’t the best way to create a just and inclusive society
Vancouver School of Economics professor Dr. David Green co-wrote about the complexities of the Canadian government providing citizens with a basic income.
Globe and Mail
Wait, so now the Trudeau Liberals care about mining companies?
Sauder School of Business lecturer Adam Pankratz wrote about the Canadian government’s reaction to the recent proposal by Swiss commodities giant Glencore to buy Teck Resources.
National Post
UBCO honours this year's most outstanding researchers
UBCO is honouring six brilliant researchers with its most prestigious research award, Researcher of the Year. Dr. Phil Barker, Vice-Principal and Associate Vice-President, Research and Innovation, is quoted.
Castanet