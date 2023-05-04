UBC experts on flooding

The B.C. Interior is facing growing flood risk in the coming days. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of climate change and clearcut logging on flood risk
Dr. Sean Fleming
Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 541-250-1248 (please text first)
Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- General hydrology, water resource management, flooding and hydropower
- Streamflow forecasting for floods and water supplies
- Artificial intelligence applications to environmental prediction
- Human impacts on water availability and flood hazards, including land use and climate change
Elise Legarth (she/her)
PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-789-8313
Email: elegarth@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Flood forecasting, rain on snow and water resource modelling
Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman (he, him)
Senior Researcher and Program Lead, Urban Resilience
School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 639-560-2234
Email: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change, and flood adaptation and mitigation strategies
- Flood-resilient governance
- Flood conditions in B.C., and the nature of preparations needed across all tiers of governance: local/Indigenous, provincial and federal
Dr. John S. Richardson (he/him)
Professor, Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604-822-6586
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Water, forests and biodiversity
Dr. Hans Schreier
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Cell: 604-731-0548
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Watersheds and watershed management
- Flooding and water, urban stormwater management
* unavailable from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. on May 5-12
Dr. Babak Mohamadpour Tosarkani
Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 647-551-7732
Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Emergency supply chain preparedness for disaster resilience