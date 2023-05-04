Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flooding Media Advisories

The B.C. Interior is facing growing flood risk in the coming days. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of climate change and clearcut logging on flood risk

Dr. Sean Fleming

Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 541-250-1248 (please text first)

Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

General hydrology, water resource management, flooding and hydropower

Streamflow forecasting for floods and water supplies

Artificial intelligence applications to environmental prediction

Human impacts on water availability and flood hazards, including land use and climate change

Elise Legarth (she/her)

PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-789-8313

Email: elegarth@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Flood forecasting, rain on snow and water resource modelling

Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman (he, him)

Senior Researcher and Program Lead, Urban Resilience

School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Cell: 639-560-2234

Email: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, and flood adaptation and mitigation strategies

Flood-resilient governance

Flood conditions in B.C., and the nature of preparations needed across all tiers of governance: local/Indigenous, provincial and federal

Dr. John S. Richardson (he/him)

Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 604-822-6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Water, forests and biodiversity

Dr. Hans Schreier

Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Cell: 604-731-0548

Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Watersheds and watershed management

Flooding and water, urban stormwater management

* unavailable from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. on May 5-12

Dr. Babak Mohamadpour Tosarkani

Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Cell: 647-551-7732

Email: babak.tosarkani@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English