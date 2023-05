Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Interim President Deborah Buszard introduces 2023 Celebrate Learning Week

UBCV and UBCO are collaboratively hosting the 14th Annual Celebrate Learning Week (CLW) online and in-person from May 2 – 9, 2023.