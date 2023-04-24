UBC to welcome German President to Vancouver campus

Media are invited to join the UBC community in welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday, April 25 at UBC’s Vancouver campus.
President Steinmeier will tour UBC’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District (SHED) – a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station that showcases integrated energy generation for smart cities. He will also speak to leading-edge researchers working on challenges relating to clean energy, digital manufacturing, quantum materials and smart energy storage.
Media are welcome to:
- Join the hydrogen facility tour and interview the project team
- See how solar energy and smart battery storage combine to generate 100 per cent renewable energy
- Find out how UBC researchers are making advances in quantum materials research, carbon capture, advanced storage technologies and more
As part of the delegation, UBC will also welcome a number of German dignitaries, including Federal Minister of Education and Research, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, First Lady Elke Büdenbender, and Ms. Sabine Sparwasser, German Ambassador to Canada.
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 25, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Location: Pharmaceutical Sciences Building – Main atrium (enter through the plaza off Agronomy Road), 2405 Wesbrook Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3 (directions)
Closest parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Blvd, V6T 1Z3 (directions)
RSVP: Media interested in participating can contact media.relations@ubc.ca.
Program:
3:20 p.m. Media registration
3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Media briefing and research interview opportunities
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Photo opportunities with President Steinmeier
Interview opportunities:
- Dr. Walter Mérida – UBC faculty of applied science associate dean, research and industrial partnerships, and SHED research lead
- Other UBC researchers and students
Assignment editors: For interviews with Dr. Mérida and UBC researchers, please contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or lillienne.zen@ubc.ca.