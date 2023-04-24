UBC's smart hydrogen energy district (SHED) is a renewable energy hub that will include a hydrogen fuel station for cars and buses.

UBC to welcome German President to Vancouver campus

Media Advisories

Apr 24, 2023    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Media are invited to join the UBC community in welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday, April 25 at UBC’s Vancouver campus.

President Steinmeier will tour UBC’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District (SHED) – a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station that showcases integrated energy generation for smart cities. He will also speak to leading-edge researchers working on challenges relating to clean energy, digital manufacturing, quantum materials and smart energy storage.

Media are welcome to:

  • Join the hydrogen facility tour and interview the project team
  • See how solar energy and smart battery storage combine to generate 100 per cent renewable energy
  • Find out how UBC researchers are making advances in quantum materials research, carbon capture, advanced storage technologies and more

As part of the delegation, UBC will also welcome a number of German dignitaries, including Federal Minister of Education and Research, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, First Lady Elke Büdenbender, and Ms. Sabine Sparwasser, German Ambassador to Canada.

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 25, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Pharmaceutical Sciences Building – Main atrium (enter through the plaza off Agronomy Road), 2405 Wesbrook Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3 (directions)

Closest parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Blvd, V6T 1Z3 (directions)

RSVP: Media interested in participating can contact media.relations@ubc.ca.

Program:
3:20 p.m.                   Media registration
3:30 – 4:30 p.m.       Media briefing and research interview opportunities
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.       Photo opportunities with President Steinmeier

Interview opportunities:

  • Dr. Walter Mérida – UBC faculty of applied science associate dean, research and industrial partnerships, and SHED research lead
  • Other UBC researchers and students

Assignment editors: For interviews with Dr. Mérida and UBC researchers, please contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or lillienne.zen@ubc.ca.

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

Lillienne Zen
Faculty of Applied Science
Cel: 604-802-6298
Email: lillienne.zen@ubc.ca