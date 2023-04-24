Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC to welcome German President to Vancouver campus Media Advisories

Media are invited to join the UBC community in welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday, April 25 at UBC’s Vancouver campus.

President Steinmeier will tour UBC’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District (SHED) – a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station that showcases integrated energy generation for smart cities. He will also speak to leading-edge researchers working on challenges relating to clean energy, digital manufacturing, quantum materials and smart energy storage.

Media are welcome to:

Join the hydrogen facility tour and interview the project team

See how solar energy and smart battery storage combine to generate 100 per cent renewable energy

Find out how UBC researchers are making advances in quantum materials research, carbon capture, advanced storage technologies and more

As part of the delegation, UBC will also welcome a number of German dignitaries, including Federal Minister of Education and Research, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, First Lady Elke Büdenbender, and Ms. Sabine Sparwasser, German Ambassador to Canada.

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 25, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Pharmaceutical Sciences Building – Main atrium (enter through the plaza off Agronomy Road), 2405 Wesbrook Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3 (directions)

Closest parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Blvd, V6T 1Z3 (directions)

RSVP: Media interested in participating can contact media.relations@ubc.ca.

Program:

3:20 p.m. Media registration

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Media briefing and research interview opportunities

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Photo opportunities with President Steinmeier

Interview opportunities:

Dr. Walter Mérida – UBC faculty of applied science associate dean, research and industrial partnerships, and SHED research lead

Other UBC researchers and students

Assignment editors: For interviews with Dr. Mérida and UBC researchers, please contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or lillienne.zen@ubc.ca.