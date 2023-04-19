Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Earth Day 2023 Media Advisories

On April 22, the world will celebrate Earth Day under the theme “Invest in Our Planet.” UBC experts are available to comment.

Sustainable living

Dr. Alex Bigazzi

Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: alex.bigazzi@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Cycling and e-bikes, active transportation, micro-mobility, GHG emissions from transportation

*available weekdays during work hours

Dr. Johan Foster

Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Tel: 604-817-8882

Email: johan.foster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Bio-based polymers and composites, recycling of plastics, biodegradable materials and packaging

Robert Godin

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-807-8438

Email: robert.godin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Solar energy, green chemistry

*available April 19 from 1-4 p.m., April 20 all day and April 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dr. Emily Kennedy

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: emily.huddart@ubc.ca

Interview language (s): English

Sustainable and green consumption, alternative food initiatives, gender and politics in environmentalism

Dr. Gord Lovegrove (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-808-9377

Email: gord.lovegrove@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sustainable transportation and planning, transportation demand management, social cost benefit analyses

Dr. Lorien Nesbitt (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 604-822-3482

Email: lorien.nesbitt@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Urban greening, urban forestry, environmental and climate justice

*available April 19-21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Environment and economy

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sustainability investments, electricity infrastructure, hydrogen, critical minerals, and electrification of mobility

Christie Stephenson (she/her)

Executive Director, Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-827-1783 / 778-918-332

Email: stephenson@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impact investing, socially responsible investment, sustainable development

*unavailable April 19 from 10:30 a.m.-noon and after 5 p.m., April 20 from 3-4:30 p.m. and after 5 p.m., April 21 from 10-11 a.m.

Dr. U. Rashid Sumalia (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Blue economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics

*available before April 21

Environment, society and governance

Jessica Dempsey (she/her)

PhD candidate, Department of Geography

Tel: 778-987-6480

Email: jessica.dempsey@geog.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Political economy of biodiversity loss; environmental law and policy; international environmental agreements; financial mechanisms

Dr. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Getting off household gas, carbon pricing, environmental politics, climate change policy, greenhouse effect

Dr. Tara Ivanochko

Professor of teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: tivanoch@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate studies and action certificate

*available April 19 from 10-11 a.m., April 20 from 11 a.m.-noon, April 21 from 2-4 p.m.

Dr. Daniel Steel (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: daniel.steel@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Ethics of climate change, and risks of societal collapse

David Tindall

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Social aspects of the environment and climate change, public opinion on the environment and climate change, protest over environmental and climate change issues, environmental and climate justice

Environmental law

Natasha Affolder (she/her)

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: affolder@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

International environmental law, climate law

Temitope Onifade (he/him)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: temitope@onifade.org

Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Law, regulation and governance of low-carbon transition technologies, finance and impacts

Wildlife, biodiversity and conservation

Peter Arcese (he/him)

Professor, FRBC Chair in Applied Conservation Biology, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-350-9295 (email or text first)

Email: peter.arcese@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Conservation, finance, biodiversity, forests, birds

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Canada Research Chair, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildlife, ecosystem services, climate change and its ecological impacts, human action and social transformation, environmental policy

Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau

Research Scientist, Institute for Ocean and Fisheries

Tel: 778-251-3759

Email: gabriel.reygondeau@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, French

Marine biodiversity, marine protected area, blue economy, climate change, fisheries

*available April 19-21

Dr. John S. Richardson (he/him)

Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 604-822-6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Water, forests, and biodiversity

Dr. Sean Smukler (he/him)

Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Director, Centre for Sustainable Food Systems

Tel: 604-728-2816

Email: sean.smukler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Agricultural adaption to and mitigation of climate breakdown

