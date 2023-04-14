UBC In The News
COVID-19 levels relatively high and holding, modelling shows
Media mentioned that zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto led a mathematical model called CoVaRR-Net to study the spread of COVID-19. The modelling data showed that enhancing ventilation in congested indoor environments would decrease transmission of COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Violence on public transit systems across Canada prompts calls for solutions
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on policing and crime rates.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Magnitude 6 quake off B.C. coast causes no alarm
Civil engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar commented on the recent earthquake that occurred a few hundred kilometres off Vancouver Island.
Global News (video)
‘Basically a sucker punch’: California captain talks killer whale pod attack on adult gray whales
Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the rare sighting of orcas attacking adult gray whales.
Global News
Concerns raised about safety on Metro Vancouver transit after multiple stabbings
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gordon Lovegrove commented on the recent violence on Metro Vancouver transit.
City News
Ethical considerations for the integration of Indigenous knowledge into open education resources
Kayla Lar-son, X̱wi7x̱wa Library Indigenous programs and services librarian, discussed creating open education resources that include Indigenous knowledge.
University Affairs
Can the heat from running computers help grow our food? It’s complicated
PhD candidate Sarah-Louise Ruder (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) co-wrote about the benefits and drawbacks of capturing the heat emitted by computing hardware and reusing it to grow crops indoors.
The Conversation via Salon
Gender-blind policies ignore the disproportionate effects of water crisis on women
Graduate students Bolormaa Purevjavm (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering), and Adiya Baratova Tudiyarova and Elena Gordillo Fuertes (school of public policy and global affairs), argued that women should be included in discussions about water governance solutions.
The Conversation via Yahoo
B.C. and Yukon Book Prizes finalists announced
The book titled Knowledge Within: Treasures of the Northwest Coast, created in collaboration with the Museum of Anthropology, was nominated for the Roderick Haig-Brown Regional Prize.
Vancouver Sun, Stir
The first institutional building in Canada made with hemp was just built in Vancouver
UBC student engineering team Third Quadrant Design’s new carbon-minimal hempcrete building was featured by the media.
CTV via iHeartRadio, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News, Castanet, Alaska Highway News, Black Press via Today in B.C., Surrey Now-Leader, Peace Arch News, Aldergrove Star, Langley Advance Times, Mission City Record