Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gender-blind policies ignore the disproportionate effects of water crisis on women

Graduate students from the Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs argued that women should be included in discussions about water governance solutions.

The Conversation