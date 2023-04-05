UBC In The News
Green spaces often neglect this key demographic: UBC study
New research by forestry researchers Drs. Sara Barron and Emily J. Rugel found that the designs of green spaces do not account for the mental health and social needs of youth.
The Weather Network via Yahoo, Canada Today
A Mongolian boy has been declared an important leader for Tibetan Buddhists
Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the political implications of the recognition of a Mongolian boy as the reincarnation of a prominent spiritual leader by the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Buddhists.
NPR via KUOW
Lolita the orca’s return to home waters greeted with hope — and caution
Graduate student Josh McInnes and professor Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) discussed the plan to return Lolita the captive orca back to Puget Sound.
McInnes: Daily Mail
McInnes and Dr. Trites: Postmedia via MSN
Grocery chains boost profits by charging different prices for the same stuff
Dr. David Hardisty (Sauder School of Business) commented on a report from the Agri-food Analytics Lab which found that Canadians are hoping for a grocery code of conduct.
CBC
Families ask why B.C. surgeon still allowed to see patients after string of negligence claims
Adjunct professor Susanne Raab (Peter A. Allard School of Law) weighed in on a case involving a B.C. surgeon who is a subject of several court findings for causing harm to patients.
CBC
Former premier John Horgan's new job working for a B.C. coal company draws mixed reviews
Director of Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining Dr. John Steen commented on the environmental record of the mining industry.
CBC
Former B.C. premier John Horgan to join board of Teck's spinoff coal business
Geography professor Naomi Klein was quoted in the media about former B.C. premier John Horgan’s new position in the coal industry.
Postmedia via Calgary Herald, Prince George Post
Why more Canadian women are giving birth at home—without maternity care
Family practice professor Dr. Jude Kornelsen commented on why Canadians are turning towards unassisted home births.
Chatelaine
How ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ video game reinforces antisemitic scapegoating with goblins
Philosophy postdoctoral fellow Dr. Celia Edell argues that the portrayal of goblins in the new Harry Potter video game are based on centuries of antisemitic images and tropes.
The Conversation
Airplanes face a growing risk of being hit by uncontrolled re-entries of rockets used to launch satellites
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers and physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley wrote about the danger of airplanes colliding with uncontrolled re-entry of rockets used for launching satellites is on the rise.
The Conversation via Gizmodo
UBCO hosts Giving Day to raise funds for student causes
UBCO is celebrating Giving Day today.
Castanet