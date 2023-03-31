UBC In The News
Citizen-run conservation booms in South America, despite state neglect
PhD student Rocío López de la Lama (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed her study which concluded that the legal frameworks and support mechanisms for private land conservation in South America are insufficient, making it difficult for independent actors to protect and maintain conservation areas.
Mongabay
Largest and smallest sizes are dominant in nature
A new study led by Dr. Eden Tekwa, who conducted the research as a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow, found that nature favours the biggest and smallest creatures over the medium-sized.
Earth.com
B.C. beekeepers brace for another challenging season after difficult winter
Biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Labs) discussed how B.C.’s bee colonies will fare this year.
CBC
Critics call out a lack of measures in the federal budget to push down the high cost of housing
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) commented on the federal budget’s measures on housing and housing affordability.
CBC
N.L. says its waters are home to 'low-carbon' oil. Scientists say that doesn't exist
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said Newfoundland and Labrador’s decision to continue financing and encouraging oil exploration goes against the science and key findings outlined in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
Canadian Press via CBC, Globe and Mail (subscription), CityNews (Halifax), Prince George Citizen, CTV, Winnipeg Free Press, Toronto Star, MountainViewToday.ca, Cochrane Today, St. Catharines Standard, Welland Tribune, Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, Peterborough Examiner
Parade of planets line up in sky
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Jeremy Heyl explained how best to spot Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars after sunset.
CTV News Vancouver at Six (34:49 mark), CTV
B.C. businesses confused about marketing on TikTok after government restrictions
Adjunct professor James Wang (Sauder School of Business) explained why it’ll be challenging for businesses to stop using TikTok.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Prince George Citizen, Times Colonist, Pique Newsmagazine, Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Delta Optimist, Dawson Creek Mirror, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Tri-City News
First major sighting this spring of killer whales in Yaquina Bay thrills photographers, tourists and orca researcher
Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the sighting of a family of five killer whales heading up the Yaquina River.
Yachats News
B.C. artists among winners of Governor General's Awards in visual and media arts
Theatre and film professor Dr. Shannon Walsh received the Governor General’s Award for Artistic Achievement in Visual and Media Arts.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province