Citizen-run conservation booms in South America, despite state neglect

PhD student Rocío López de la Lama (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed her study which concluded that the legal frameworks and support mechanisms for private land conservation in South America are insufficient, making it difficult for independent actors to protect and maintain conservation areas.
Largest and smallest sizes are dominant in nature

A new study led by Dr. Eden Tekwa, who conducted the research as a UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow, found that nature favours the biggest and smallest creatures over the medium-sized.
B.C. beekeepers brace for another challenging season after difficult winter

Biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Labs) discussed how B.C.’s bee colonies will fare this year.
Critics call out a lack of measures in the federal budget to push down the high cost of housing

Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) commented on the federal budget’s measures on housing and housing affordability.
N.L. says its waters are home to 'low-carbon' oil. Scientists say that doesn't exist

Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said Newfoundland and Labrador’s decision to continue financing and encouraging oil exploration goes against the science and key findings outlined in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
Parade of planets line up in sky

Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Jeremy Heyl explained how best to spot Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars after sunset.
B.C. businesses confused about marketing on TikTok after government restrictions

Adjunct professor James Wang (Sauder School of Business) explained why it’ll be challenging for businesses to stop using TikTok.
First major sighting this spring of killer whales in Yaquina Bay thrills photographers, tourists and orca researcher

Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the sighting of a family of five killer whales heading up the Yaquina River.
B.C. artists among winners of Governor General's Awards in visual and media arts

Theatre and film professor Dr. Shannon Walsh received the Governor General’s Award for Artistic Achievement in Visual and Media Arts.
