UBC In The News
Can an addiction drug treat long COVID?
Family practice clinical professor Dr. Luis Nacul is leading a clinical trial investigating the use of low-dose naltrexone as a potential treatment for post-COVID fatigue.
Rolling Stone
'Forever chemicals' removed from water without toxic residue in new method
Chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni and team developed a new water treatment that safely removes “forever chemicals” from drinking water.
IFL Science, CTV via iHeartRadio
Suicide can be contagious for teens, research shows. Here’s how parents can help
Sociology professor Dr. Seth Abrutyn commented on why parents need to help teens appropriately make sense of trauma in health.
ABC News
N.W.T.'s Cabin Radio asks Federal Court of Appeal to hear its case against CRTC
PhD student Mark Mancini (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on a Yellowknife radio station’s request for the Federal Court of Appeal to examine the Canadian telecommunications regulator’s decision not to grant a commercial FM broadcasting license.
CBC
Beware of the Valentine’s chatbot
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune discussed how artificial intelligence scammers are infiltrating online dating platforms.
CKNW A Little More Conversation (49:35 mark)
Large ice floes on south side of William R. Bennett Bridge
UBCO earth, environmental and geographic sciences professor Dr. Robert Young discussed the sighting of ice floes forming from the middle of Okanagan Lake.
Castanet
All-women crew prepares to sail Atlantic
Graduate student Lauren Shea (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) is preparing to participate in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge race as a member of the team Salty Science.
CTV News Vancouver at Six (12:07 mark)