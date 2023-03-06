UBC In The News
Report sheds light on die-off of 20,000 fish at UC Davis lab. Here’s what happened
Professor emeritus Dr. Tony Farrell (department of zoology; faculty of land and food systems) shared his findings related to the 2022 fish mortality event at a University of California Davis lab.
The Sacramento Bee
Climate change hurting wildlife food sources, expert says
Zoology professor Dr. Kaitlyn Gaynor discussed research on how climate change is impacting the survival of animals.
City News (Vancouver)
UBCO researchers improve cell service by using 'smart' surfaces
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Anas Chaaban is leading research into ways to improve wireless communications using smart surfaces, which can improve network sensing abilities.
Castanet (Kamloops)
Fact check: Is Biden's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 far-fetched?
Mining engineering professor Dr. Scott Dunbar gave comments on the global demand for mined materials, including copper and nickel.
Politifact via San Antonio Express-News (subscription)
Western U.S. producers explore truffle cultivation
Botany associate member Shannon Berch gave comments on truffle cultivation.
Capital Press
What's the ideal amount of clothing in a sustainable wardrobe?
Dr. Katherine White (Sauder School of Business) said the average North American buys way too much clothing to be sustainable.
CBC
How Russia is dealing with off-script realities of its war on Ukraine
Ukrainian studies professor Dr. Olena Morozova gave comments on how Russia is attempting to rewrite the realities of its war on Ukraine.
CBC
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Theatre and film assistant professor Dr. Patrick Parra Pennefather said pretending artificial intelligence tools do not exist is not a solution and it’s better to inspire students about how best to use them.
Canadian Press via CTV, Yahoo (Sports), CP24, Powell River Peak, Pique Newsmagazine, iHeartRadio, Winnipeg Free Press, Peterborough Examiner, Magic 106.1, Welland Tribune, Cloverdale Reporter, Terrace Standard, Victoria News, Maple Ridge Pitt-Meadows News, Kelowna Capital News, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News, Saanich News
There are cons, not just pros, for a subway to UBC
A Vancouver Sun column about the proposed subway to UBC mentioned arguments advanced by school of architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
A B.C. crane worker died. Investigations followed. What’s changed?
Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) questioned the procedure for emergency responders to provide aid to dockworkers at container ports.
The Tyee via Delta Optimist, Yahoo (Sports)
B.C.’s universal contraception coverage inspires call for funded birth control across Canada
Nursing clinical professor Meaghan Thumath said B.C.’s universal contraception coverage is particularly important now, as the U.S. rolls back abortion access and reproductive rights.
Squamish Chief
Join CBC's Angela Sterritt in nurturing the next generation of Indigenous youth
alumniUBC is hosting a webinar to discuss how the next generation of Indigenous youth can strengthen connections with their culture and beyond.
CBC
B.C. students compete in UBC Physics Olympics
UBC Physics Olympics, one of the largest and longest-running high-school physics competitions in North America, was held last Saturday. Education professor and event lead organizer Dr. Marina Milner-Bolotin was quoted.
City News (Vancouver)