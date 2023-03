Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2023 B.C. budget Media Advisories

The B.C. government is to present its 2023 budget today. UBC experts will be available to comment on various areas of provincial spending.

Climate, Environment and Natural Resources

Dr. Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate policy, LNG, carbon pricing

*unavailable 3:30-5 p.m.

Dr. Gregory Paradis (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 418-456-2208 (please text first)

Email: gregory.paradis@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

New budget announcements and forest management in B.C.

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 604-822-6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Water, biodiversity, endangered species, forests

Economy

Dr. Ross Hickey (he/him)

Associate Professor, Faculty of Management and Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, UBC Okanagan

Email: ross.hickey@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Tax proposals

*unavailable Tuesday noon-1 p.m. and Wednesday morning

Dr. Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Public finance, taxation

Education

Dr. Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

K-12 education spending

*unavailable noon-1 p.m.

Health

Dr. Emily Jenkins (she/her)

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Mental health needs and supports

Dr. Lesley D. Lutes (she/her)

Professor and Director of Clinical Training, Department of Psychology

UBC Okanagan

Email: lesley.lutes@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Mental health or behavioural health/substance use announcements including team-based primary care

Dr. Rita McCracken (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of Family Practice

Email: rita.mccracken@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Primary care, family doctor shortage

Dr. Kim McGrail (she/her)

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 778-998-3821

Email: kim.mcgrail@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care

Tashia Petker

Clinical Psychology PhD Student, UBC Okanagan

Email: tashia.petker@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Addiction treatment, substance use treatment in youth, concurrent disorders, psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, harm reduction, cannabis

*unavailable March 1 before 3 p.m., March 2-3 before 1 p.m.

Dr. Jason Sutherland

Professor, School of Population and Public Health and Interim Director, Centre for Health Services and Policy Research

Email: jason.sutherland@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care funding policy

* available 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Housing

Dr. Penny Gurstein

Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Affordable housing

Dr. Nathan Lauster (he/him)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: nathan.lauster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Housing

*unavailable Wednesday noon-5 p.m.

Politics

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics

*available Tuesday