UBC In The News
Killer whales threatened by lack of high quality food
A UBC study found that although southern resident killer whales are critically endangered by many anthropogenic factors, their decline is mostly caused by the limited availability of their preferred prey, the Chinook salmon. PhD student Jacob Lerner (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) and professor Dr. Brian Hunt (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) were quoted.
Earth.com
Woman, 25, with long Covid for THREE years reveals symptoms that won't shift
A 2022 UBC study found that low-dose naltrexone is safe and it may reduce COVID-19 related symptoms.
The Mirror
In a treacherous corner of Washington, a classroom with 40-foot waves
History professor Dr. Coll Thrush noted that the Columbia River Bar is one of the most difficult parts of the marine world on the planet.
New York Times
NBA All-Star Game singer changes Canadian anthem in nod to Indigenous rights
Director of School of Music Dr. T. Patrick Carrabré commented on Canadian singer Jully Black’s decision to change one word on the lyrics of Canada’s national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Washington Post
For some Colombians, vows of mining reform are just a flash in the pan
Mining engineering professor emeritus Dr. Marcello Veiga commented on whether small-scale mining can be clean.
Mongabay
Acts of kindness by an anonymous UBC student sparks a conversation about the relationship between kindness and well-being
An anonymous UBC student is spreading joy by hiding coffee gift cards for fellow students to find. UBCO education professor Dr. John-Tyler Binfet commented on the relationship between kindness and well-being.
CBC On The Coast
Why has a Canadian company partnered with the tiny island of Nauru to fast-track deep-sea mining?
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries research associate Dr. Juan José Alava said The Metals Company (TMC) should allow independent scientists to closely review all data and protocols related to the spill since video clips and TMC’s public statement may not tell the full story.
Toronto Star
A multisensory design approach makes a major difference in both indoor, outdoor spaces
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Daniel Roehr discussed his research on multisensory landscape design.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, OCanada.com, MSN
Emergencies Act inquiry final report is a reminder that we all have a role in upholding the rule of law
Professor Dr. Jocelyn Stacey (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about why the Emergencies Act inquiry final report is a reminder to uphold the rule of law.
The Conversation
Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse
Professor Sara Gordon (Peter A. Allard School of Law) argued that decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse.
The Conversation
UBC has a new award in time for International Women’s Day
UBC’s Senior advisor to the Provost on women and gender-diverse faculty Naznin Virji-Babul discussed the Envisioning Equity Award, which recognizes and celebrates exceptional women and gender-diverse faculty and staff at UBC.
CBC On The Coast
There’s a new Indigenous cultural exchange program being offered this summer at UBC-O
UBCO languages and world literatures Dr. Monica Good discussed a new Indigenous cultural exchange program being offered this summer at UBCO that will happen in Yucatan, Mexico.
CBC On The Coast
Hired exam-takers, blackmail and the rise of contract cheating at Canadian universities
UBCO academic integrity facilitator Leah Wafler commented on academic misconduct.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
University of British Columbia midwifery program expanded with another 20 seats
The B.C. government announced it is investing $1.7 million annually in expanding UBC’s midwifery program.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Vancouver is Awesome, Yahoo, Castanet, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Hamilton Spectator, City News (Vancouver), Times Colonist, Waterloo Region Record, CHEK, Winnipeg Free Press, North Shore News, Richmond News, St. Catharines Standard, Black Press via Victoria News, Surrey Now-Leader, Chilliwack Progress, Abbotsford News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Terrace Standard, Campbell River Mirror, Kelowna Capital News, Hope Standard, News Westminster Record, Today in B.C.
UBC student, SFU professor among four women rowing across the Atlantic
Graduate student Lauren Shea (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) is set to row across the Atlantic Ocean as a part of a team called Salty Science joining the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge race.
Vancouver is Awesome