UBC In The News

Killer whales threatened by lack of high quality food

A UBC study found that although southern resident killer whales are critically endangered by many anthropogenic factors, their decline is mostly caused by the limited availability of their preferred prey, the Chinook salmon. PhD student Jacob Lerner (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) and professor Dr. Brian Hunt (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) were quoted.
Earth.com

Woman, 25, with long Covid for THREE years reveals symptoms that won't shift

A 2022 UBC study found that low-dose naltrexone is safe and it may reduce COVID-19 related symptoms.
The Mirror

In a treacherous corner of Washington, a classroom with 40-foot waves

History professor Dr. Coll Thrush noted that the Columbia River Bar is one of the most difficult parts of the marine world on the planet.
New York Times

NBA All-Star Game singer changes Canadian anthem in nod to Indigenous rights

Director of School of Music Dr. T. Patrick Carrabré commented on Canadian singer Jully Black’s decision to change one word on the lyrics of Canada’s national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Washington Post

For some Colombians, vows of mining reform are just a flash in the pan

Mining engineering professor emeritus Dr. Marcello Veiga commented on whether small-scale mining can be clean.
Mongabay

Acts of kindness by an anonymous UBC student sparks a conversation about the relationship between kindness and well-being

An anonymous UBC student is spreading joy by hiding coffee gift cards for fellow students to find. UBCO education professor Dr. John-Tyler Binfet commented on the relationship between kindness and well-being.
CBC On The Coast

Why has a Canadian company partnered with the tiny island of Nauru to fast-track deep-sea mining?

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries research associate Dr. Juan José Alava said The Metals Company (TMC) should allow independent scientists to closely review all data and protocols related to the spill since video clips and TMC’s public statement may not tell the full story.
Toronto Star

A multisensory design approach makes a major difference in both indoor, outdoor spaces

School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Daniel Roehr discussed his research on multisensory landscape design.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunOCanada.comMSN

Emergencies Act inquiry final report is a reminder that we all have a role in upholding the rule of law

Professor Dr. Jocelyn Stacey (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about why the Emergencies Act inquiry final report is a reminder to uphold the rule of law.
The Conversation

Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse

Professor Sara Gordon (Peter A. Allard School of Law) argued that decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse.
The Conversation

UBC has a new award in time for International Women’s Day

UBC’s Senior advisor to the Provost on women and gender-diverse faculty Naznin Virji-Babul discussed the Envisioning Equity Award, which recognizes and celebrates exceptional women and gender-diverse faculty and staff at UBC.
CBC On The Coast

There’s a new Indigenous cultural exchange program being offered this summer at UBC-O

UBCO languages and world literatures Dr. Monica Good discussed a new Indigenous cultural exchange program being offered this summer at UBCO that will happen in Yucatan, Mexico.
CBC On The Coast

Hired exam-takers, blackmail and the rise of contract cheating at Canadian universities

UBCO academic integrity facilitator Leah Wafler commented on academic misconduct.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

University of British Columbia midwifery program expanded with another 20 seats

The B.C. government announced it is investing $1.7 million annually in expanding UBC’s midwifery program.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarVancouver is AwesomeYahooCastanetVancouver SunThe ProvinceHamilton SpectatorCity News (Vancouver)Times ColonistWaterloo Region RecordCHEKWinnipeg Free PressNorth Shore NewsRichmond NewsSt. Catharines Standard, Black Press via Victoria NewsSurrey Now-LeaderChilliwack ProgressAbbotsford NewsMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsTerrace StandardCampbell River MirrorKelowna Capital NewsHope StandardNews Westminster RecordToday in B.C.

UBC student, SFU professor among four women rowing across the Atlantic

Graduate student Lauren Shea (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) is set to row across the Atlantic Ocean as a part of a team called Salty Science joining the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge race.
Vancouver is Awesome