Why the antidote to heartbreak may lie in the power of stories
Nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) discussed his study which looked at how men process breakups and what leads them to seek help for any negative emotional consequences.
Inverse
Love and the brain: How attached are we to attachment styles?
Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Sarah Merrill gave comments on epigenetic influence or how our social relationships in early life change the expression of our genes.
Scientific American
Lessons from Nepal for disaster response in Syria and Turkiye
Anthropology Dr. Sara Shneiderman (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed post-disaster reconstruction.
CBC Daybreak South (1:44:04 mark)
We hear from a Canadian Institutes of Health Researcher about Mayor Ken Sim's health proposal
Psychiatry clinical professor Dr. Shimi Kang, and nursing researchers Drs. Emily Jenkins and Corey McAuliffe commented on the proposed $2.8 million grant for Vancouver Coastal Health to hire 58 new staff in order to “bolster Vancouver’s front-line mental health and public safety response.”
Dr. McAuliffe: CBC Early Edition
Drs. Jenkins and Kang: City News (Vancouver)
Region’s tent city ruling could reverberate across Canada’s shelter system
Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on a ruling that the Region of Waterloo would violate charter rights if the region removed and detained people living at 100 Victoria.
Waterloo Region Record (subscription) via Toronto Star
Healthy communities require more than medical care
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) commented on the need for Canada to reallocate money from the medical system to social supports such as housing, education and childcare.
Vancouver Sun
Can B.C. also face deadly earthquakes like Turkey and Syria?
Structural and earthquake engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar talked about the chances of earthquakes in B.C.
Vancouver Red FM
‘It’s inequality that kills’: Naomi Klein on the future of climate justice
Geography professor and Centre for Climate Justice co-director Naomi Klein was interviewed about the future of climate justice and communicating the climate emergency.
The Guardian
Potential wrongful conviction still up in the air as prosecutor awaits materials
Media mentioned lecturer Tamara Levy (Peter A. Allard School of Law) in a story about the UBC Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Castanet