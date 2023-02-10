UBC In The News
The high price orca mothers pay to feed their sons
Media mentioned a UBC study which found that the southern resident killer whales have not had enough food since 2018.
Devastation in Turkey echoes past quakes and offers B.C. lessons: profs
UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Shahria Alam said all levels of governments have to step up efforts to educate people about earthquakes, identify vulnerable infrastructure, and prioritize repairs and retrofitting.
Re-funding the police? No plan for Vancouver to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with cops
Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins commented on the limitations of Car87/88 program.
Vancouver developer files for creditor protection
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted that the real estate industry is at risk of being over-leveraged.
Romantic, sexual exclusivity still dominant ideal for Canadians, survey finds
Philosophy professor Dr. Carrie Jenkins gave comments on a study which found that a strong majority of Canadians view romantic and sexual exclusivity as an ideal relationship arrangement.
UBC will host the 2025 U-SPORTS men’s and women’s national basketball championships
UBC will host the U-SPORTS men’s and women’s national basketball championships in 2025.
The first-ever UBC Food Truck Festival set to take place this April
UBC Food Truck Festival will be held on April 5 and 6.
