UBC In The News

The high price orca mothers pay to feed their sons

Media mentioned a UBC study which found that the southern resident killer whales have not had enough food since 2018.
ABC 15 NewsABC News 4

Devastation in Turkey echoes past quakes and offers B.C. lessons: profs

UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Shahria Alam said all levels of governments have to step up efforts to educate people about earthquakes, identify vulnerable infrastructure, and prioritize repairs and retrofitting.
Canadian Press via Langley Advance TimesVictoria NewsClearwater TimesHaida Gwaii ObserverInterior NewsSimilkameen SpotlightPeninsula News Review

Re-funding the police? No plan for Vancouver to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with cops

Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins commented on the limitations of Car87/88 program.
CTV via iHeartRadio

Vancouver developer files for creditor protection

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted that the real estate industry is at risk of being over-leveraged.
Global News Morning B.C.

Romantic, sexual exclusivity still dominant ideal for Canadians, survey finds

Philosophy professor Dr. Carrie Jenkins gave comments on a study which found that a strong majority of Canadians view romantic and sexual exclusivity as an ideal relationship arrangement.
Glacier Media via Prince George CitizenRichmond NewsBurnaby NowDelta OptimistNorth Shore NewsTri-City News

UBC will host the 2025 U-SPORTS men’s and women’s national basketball championships

UBC will host the U-SPORTS men’s and women’s national basketball championships in 2025.
Canada Today

The first-ever UBC Food Truck Festival set to take place this April

UBC Food Truck Festival will be held on April 5 and 6.
Daily Hive