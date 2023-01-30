UBC In The News
How air pollution can impact the mind, not just the lungs
UBC medicine and the University of Victoria researchers led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is leading to a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity.
Forbes, Earth.com, The Hill Times
Owners of Vancouver's most expensive homes pay very little tax, UBC study finds
A new study led by Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) has found owners of the most expensive properties in Vancouver are paying very little income tax.
Global News Morning BC, CTV via iHeartRadio
How green waste from Surrey's biofuel facility ended up on farmland near Cultus Lake
Chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Johan Foster noted that in an ideal world composting would be a simple process, but plastic and other materials sometimes find their way into green waste.
Postmedia via Prince George Post
Ultrasonic sensors can safeguard gas lines, says UBCO
UBCO engineering researchers are investigating a new method to monitor underground gas pipelines with high-tech sensors. Electrical engineering professor Dr. Anas Chaaban and graduate student Abdullah Zayat were quoted.
Castanet, Kelowna Now
Brain injury diagnosis may hurt women’s chances in parenting disputes
A study led by UBCO researchers found that survivors of intimate partner violence who have lingering trauma from a brain injury can face challenges in child custody and access cases. UBCO health sciences professor Dr. Paul van Donkelaar and sociology professor Dr. Deana Simonetto were quoted.
Castanet (Kamloops)
How years of instability came to a head in Peru
Political science professor Dr. Maxwell Cameron (school of public policy and global affairs) and PhD candidate Verónica Hurtado commented on the political situation in Peru.
Vox
Republicans re-elect chair Ronna McDaniel despite GOP's election losses
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on Ronna McDaniel’s popularity among U.S. Republicans.
Newsweek
Freeland faces big spending demands and darker economic outlook
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan said the government should exercise caution on spending while the central bank works to bring inflation down.
BNN Bloomberg
Vancouver embarks on bold experiment to decriminalize hard drug
Adjunct professor Dr. Mark Haden (school of population and public health) commented on the decriminalization of personal possession of hard drugs in B.C.
BNN Bloomberg via Financial Post, Regina Leader-Post
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) commented on the communication of Canada’s new guidance on alcohol.
Canadian Press via Peterborough Examiner
Investigator finds six safety issues at B.C. shipping container port after worker’s death
Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) commented on the lack of a rescue plan for workers at Deltaport.
The Tyee via Saanich News
Want to learn how to view the Green Comet this weekend?
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Jeremy Heyl discussed the possibility of seeing the Green Comet.
CKNW Weekends with Stirling Faux
B.C. health minister concerned about possible end of COVID-19 emergency status
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said removing COVID-19’s global emergency status could mean less financial support for countries who need it, and less warning for British Columbians.
City News (Vancouver)
Former Victoria Mayor’s appointment as housing adviser draws mixed reactions
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) commented on the appointment of former Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps as housing adviser for B.C. Premier David Eby.
Black Press via Chemainus Valley Courier, Terrace Standard, Canada Today
Meet the 76-year-old fisheries scientist who refuses to accept ‘destruction of biodiversity’
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) will be a keynote speaker at the International Marine Protected Areas Congress.
West Coast Now
International Holocaust Remembrance at UBC
An exhibit at UBC was held in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
City News (Vancouver)