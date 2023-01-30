UBC In The News

How air pollution can impact the mind, not just the lungs

UBC medicine and the University of Victoria researchers led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is leading to a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity.
ForbesEarth.comThe Hill Times

Owners of Vancouver's most expensive homes pay very little tax, UBC study finds

A new study led by Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) has found owners of the most expensive properties in Vancouver are paying very little income tax.
Global News Morning BCCTV via iHeartRadio

How green waste from Surrey's biofuel facility ended up on farmland near Cultus Lake

Chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Johan Foster noted that in an ideal world composting would be a simple process, but plastic and other materials sometimes find their way into green waste.
Postmedia via Prince George Post

Ultrasonic sensors can safeguard gas lines, says UBCO

UBCO engineering researchers are investigating a new method to monitor underground gas pipelines with high-tech sensors. Electrical engineering professor Dr. Anas Chaaban and graduate student Abdullah Zayat were quoted.
CastanetKelowna Now

Brain injury diagnosis may hurt women’s chances in parenting disputes

A study led by UBCO researchers found that survivors of intimate partner violence who have lingering trauma from a brain injury can face challenges in child custody and access cases. UBCO health sciences professor Dr. Paul van Donkelaar and sociology professor Dr. Deana Simonetto were quoted.
Castanet (Kamloops)

How years of instability came to a head in Peru

Political science professor Dr. Maxwell Cameron (school of public policy and global affairs) and PhD candidate Verónica Hurtado commented on the political situation in Peru.
Vox

Republicans re-elect chair Ronna McDaniel despite GOP's election losses

Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on Ronna McDaniel’s popularity among U.S. Republicans.
Newsweek

Canada's new alcohol guidelines in sync with changing culture for some Islanders

Philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland discussed people’s relationship with alcohol through history and prehistory.
CBC via YahooMSN

Freeland faces big spending demands and darker economic outlook

Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan said the government should exercise caution on spending while the central bank works to bring inflation down.
BNN Bloomberg

Vancouver embarks on bold experiment to decriminalize hard drug

Adjunct professor Dr. Mark Haden (school of population and public health) commented on the decriminalization of personal possession of hard drugs in B.C.
BNN Bloomberg via Financial PostRegina Leader-Post

Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence

Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) commented on the communication of Canada’s new guidance on alcohol.
Canadian Press via Peterborough Examiner

U.S. is mulling shift to annual COVID-19 boosters. What about Canada?

Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach noted that he believes moving to an annual COVID-19 booster could help increase the number of Canadians getting booster doses.
Global via Q107MSN

Health Canada recalls ZLINE gas stove models over carbon monoxide risk

Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman commented on a study that linked cooking with indoor gas stoves to increased risk of childhood asthma.
Global via Q107MSN

Investigator finds six safety issues at B.C. shipping container port after worker’s death

Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) commented on the lack of a rescue plan for workers at Deltaport.
The Tyee via Saanich News

Want to learn how to view the Green Comet this weekend?

Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Jeremy Heyl discussed the possibility of seeing the Green Comet.
CKNW Weekends with Stirling Faux

B.C. health minister concerned about possible end of COVID-19 emergency status

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said removing COVID-19’s global emergency status could mean less financial support for countries who need it, and less warning for British Columbians.
City News (Vancouver)

Former Victoria Mayor’s appointment as housing adviser draws mixed reactions

Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) commented on the appointment of former Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps as housing adviser for B.C. Premier David Eby.
Black Press via Chemainus Valley CourierTerrace StandardCanada Today

Meet the 76-year-old fisheries scientist who refuses to accept ‘destruction of biodiversity’

Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) will be a keynote speaker at the International Marine Protected Areas Congress.
West Coast Now

International Holocaust Remembrance at UBC

An exhibit at UBC was held in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
City News (Vancouver)