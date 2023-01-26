UBC In The News
Even brief exposure to traffic pollution impairs brain function, new study finds
Researchers from UBC and the University of Victoria led a study which found that exposure to traffic pollution is leading to a decrease in the brain’s functional connectivity.
Study tries to explain home ownership hurdle for young people
A study led by Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) found that the average incomes of young people would need to double in order for them to break into the housing market today.
Researchers ponder better ways to connect in Northern communities
Yahoo highlighted UBC’s Public Scholars Initiatives that aims to help doctoral students have a tangible impact for the public good.
UBC Botanical Garden hosted its first Lunar New Year market
UBC Botanical Garden hosted its first Lunar New Year market from Jan. 14 to 15. Botanical Garden administrative assistant Ariel Yu was interviewed.
