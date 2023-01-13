UBC In The News
Space-travelling yeast and algae back at UBC for DNA analysis
Yeast samples sent to space on the NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission have returned. Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow and biochemistry professor Dr. Phil Hieter (Michael Smith Labs) discussed the importance of collecting these yeast samples.
Dr. Nislow: CBC As It Happens (38:49 mark), ICI Radio-Canada, CTV (digital) via Canada Today, Glacier Media via Bowen Island Undercurrent, Castanet (Kamloops), Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen, Tri-City News, Vancouver is Awesome
Dr. Nislow and Dr. Hieter: Global News Hour at 6 B.C.
Toilet paper toxin found in endangered killer whales, B.C. researchers say
Research led by the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found a toilet paper toxin in endangered killer whales in B.C. Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava and undergraduate student Kiah Lee were mentioned.
Compound derived from B.C. sea sponge could block COVID-19 virus, researchers find
UBC science and medicine researchers have identified a compound in a B.C. sea sponge that prevents COVID-19 infection in human cells.
CBC, ICI Radio-Canada, CTV (Windsor)
Eight billion humans and counting: What it means for the planet’s future
Professor emeritus Dr. William Rees (school of community and regional planning) weighed in on what exponential population growth means for Earth’s future.
Oregon Public Broadcast (36:18 mark)
A weight-loss drug everyone wants is exposing myths about obesity
Medicine professor Dr. James Johnson said he’s concerned about the near-universal praise for Ozempic.
Globe and Mail
B.C.’s gig workers brace for bumpy ride in 2023
Professor Supriya Routh (Peter A. Allard School of Law) noted that companies are pushing back on entitlements for gig workers and characterizing them as employees. However, a company benefits if it treats gig workers as independent contractors.
Pique Newsmagazine
Shouldn’t a new and experimental reactor deserve a federal impact assessment?
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about why new and experimental nuclear reactors need federal impact assessments.
The Hill Times (subscription)
Residential school system recognized as genocide in Canada’s House of Commons: A harbinger of change
PhD candidate Temitayo Olarewaju (Peter A. Allard School of Law) explained why the House of Commons’ unanimous recognition of the Indian Residential School System as genocide is a shift in the way we think about our history and may affect future international jurisprudence.
The Conversation
New event at UBC this weekend to mark Lunar New Year
UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its first Lunar New Year market from January 14 to 15. Botanical Garden administrative assistant Ariel Yu was interviewed.
CBC The Early Edition
Man arrested after students' keys, contracts stolen during break-in at UBC residence
Associate vice-president, student housing and community services Andrew Parr said the university is taking measures to reduce the risk of theft.
CBC, City News (Vancouver)