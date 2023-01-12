UBC In The News

Bacteria harvested from B.C.’s coastline fight COVID-19 in a new and exciting way

UBC science and medicine researchers have identified a compound in a B.C. sea sponge that prevents COVID-19 infection in human cells.
BBC Health Check (17:40 mark)CBCICI Radio-CanadaMing PaoCKNW Mornings With Simi (31:59 mark), Black Press via Peninsula News ReviewOak Bay NewsWest Kelowna NewsTerrace StandardLangley Advance TimesSurrey Now-LeaderAlberni Valley NewsSaanich NewsCastlegar News

Here's a better way to learn languages

English language and literatures professor Dr. James Stratton discussed how historical linguistics can help you learn languages faster.
CBC On The Coast

UBC scientist’s ‘mutant yeast’ from space could help future astronauts, cancer patients

Pharmaceutical science professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed collecting yeast samples aboard NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission that could help with human deep-space exploration.
CTVCity NewsCBC via Herald Sun (Australia)MSN (Weather)MSN (Entertainment)Global via CFox91.5 The BeatRock 101, Glacier Media via Alaska Highway NewsBurnaby NowCastanetDawson Creek Mirror, Delta OptimistNew Westminster RecordNorth Shore NewsPowell River PeakRichmond NewsCoast ReporterSquamish Chief

Scientists believe they have discovered a new branch of the tree of life

UBC botany researchers led a study that discovered a whole new branch of the tree of life, made up of previously unknown predatory microbes.
ICI Radio-Canada via MSN

The meaning of Dry January

Philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland discussed how Dry January speaks to people’s ever-evolving relationship with alcohol.
The Atlantic (subscription)

At 113, one of Canada's oldest people has died in her Vancouver home

Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong said genetics and lifestyle factors affect how long you live.
CBC

Improving regional air quality high on Metro Vancouver's 2023 agenda

Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said if communities experience two to three weeks each summer of degraded air quality due to wildfire, that is going to cause long-term harm to health.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Toronto ranks one of the worst worldwide for traffic congestion, report finds

Dr. Robin Lindsey (Sauder School of Business) said factors such as speed limits and city size could affect how long a person spends in traffic.
Toronto Star via Hamilton SpectatorSt. Catharines Standard

U.S. nixes gas stove ban despite studies showing health risks, dangers

Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman gave comments on a study that linked cooking with indoor gas stoves to increased risk of childhood asthma.
Global via 96 FM London

More trees on Metrotown’s Wilson Avenue to be cut down due to development

Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt said a better way for municipalities to properly protect existing and established trees is to design buildings so that they’re not in conflict with vegetation and trees.
Burnaby Beacon