UBC In The News
Bacteria harvested from B.C.’s coastline fight COVID-19 in a new and exciting way
UBC science and medicine researchers have identified a compound in a B.C. sea sponge that prevents COVID-19 infection in human cells.
BBC Health Check (17:40 mark), CBC, ICI Radio-Canada, Ming Pao, CKNW Mornings With Simi (31:59 mark), Black Press via Peninsula News Review, Oak Bay News, West Kelowna News, Terrace Standard, Langley Advance Times, Surrey Now-Leader, Alberni Valley News, Saanich News, Castlegar News
Here's a better way to learn languages
English language and literatures professor Dr. James Stratton discussed how historical linguistics can help you learn languages faster.
CBC On The Coast
UBC scientist’s ‘mutant yeast’ from space could help future astronauts, cancer patients
Pharmaceutical science professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed collecting yeast samples aboard NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission that could help with human deep-space exploration.
CTV, City News, CBC via Herald Sun (Australia), MSN (Weather), MSN (Entertainment), Global via CFox, 91.5 The Beat, Rock 101, Glacier Media via Alaska Highway News, Burnaby Now, Castanet, Dawson Creek Mirror, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Richmond News, Coast Reporter, Squamish Chief
Scientists believe they have discovered a new branch of the tree of life
UBC botany researchers led a study that discovered a whole new branch of the tree of life, made up of previously unknown predatory microbes.
ICI Radio-Canada via MSN
The meaning of Dry January
Philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland discussed how Dry January speaks to people’s ever-evolving relationship with alcohol.
The Atlantic (subscription)
At 113, one of Canada's oldest people has died in her Vancouver home
Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong said genetics and lifestyle factors affect how long you live.
CBC
Improving regional air quality high on Metro Vancouver's 2023 agenda
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said if communities experience two to three weeks each summer of degraded air quality due to wildfire, that is going to cause long-term harm to health.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Toronto ranks one of the worst worldwide for traffic congestion, report finds
Dr. Robin Lindsey (Sauder School of Business) said factors such as speed limits and city size could affect how long a person spends in traffic.
Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator, St. Catharines Standard
U.S. nixes gas stove ban despite studies showing health risks, dangers
Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman gave comments on a study that linked cooking with indoor gas stoves to increased risk of childhood asthma.
Global via 96 FM London
More trees on Metrotown’s Wilson Avenue to be cut down due to development
Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt said a better way for municipalities to properly protect existing and established trees is to design buildings so that they’re not in conflict with vegetation and trees.
Burnaby Beacon