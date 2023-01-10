UBC In The News
Sea sponge found in Howe Sound could help treat COVID-19, UBC researchers say
UBC science and medicine researchers have identified three compounds from natural sources that prevent COVID-19 infection in human cells.
CTV, The Independent via Yahoo (Sport), Daily Beast via Yahoo, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
UBC student researching microplastics in Galapagos penguins
UBC researchers are studying microplastics in marine prey in the Galápagos Islands. Graduate student Karly McMullen (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) was quoted.
CTV via Virgin Radio 94.5
Concerns grow for 'vulnerable' baby gray whale born too far from safety
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on a story about a gray whale that gave birth in California.
Newsweek via The Olympian, Bellingham Herald, Centre Daily Times
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations good start but not enough, experts say
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted that the multi-generational home renovation tax credit adds value amid a climate of rising interest rates and rental fees.
CBC
Flight PS752: grieving families struggle to seize Iranian assets
Dr. Hassan M. Ahmad (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on potential pathways and ongoing challenges for victims seeking compensation from the Iranian government.
ICI Radio-Canada
Canadians will see high oil, gas prices through 2023, experts say: 'A very expensive time'
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) noted that 2023 could see elevated and volatile gas prices.
Global via Chuck 92.5
Best universities in Canada for education degrees 2023
Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 ranked UBC as a top university in Canada for education degrees.
Times Higher Education